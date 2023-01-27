“We never know when we might be needed. We have to be prepared, and that’s why we’re here.”

That was the explanation given to me by Rescue Sergeant Brandon Smither when I asked him why we were about to climb over 200 feet worth of scaffolding outside the State Capitol Building this past Wednesday morning.

View From Rotunda Scaffolding

Photo courtesy of Brandon Smither, Frankfort Fire & EMS
TRT on Rotunda Scaffolding

Photo courtesy Frankfort Fire & EMS
AZTEK Training

Capt. Johnny Carpenter walks TRT members through set up of the AZTEK rescue pulley system. Anna Latek - Frankfort State-Journal
Confined Rescue

TRT members practice confined-space rescue techniques. Photo courtesy Frankfort Fire & EMS
FFD Fire Extinguisher Kickoff

Members of Frankfort Fire & EMS and staff from Frankfort Walmart pose with 200 fire extinguishers purchased thanks to a grant from the chain. Photo by Anna Latek, Frankfort State-Journal
FoF-Walmart Closeup

L-R: Frankfort Walmart GM Adam Wylie, FoF President Rescue Sgt, Brandon Smither, Chief Jason Monroe, and Fire Marshal Matthew Marshall. Photo: Anna Latek, Frankfort State-Journal

