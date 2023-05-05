Franklin County residents are invited to take part in a Community Forum on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, in the Community Room at the PaulSawyier Public Library.
The forum provides an opportunity for residents of all ages to come together to ask questions about the disease, share their personal experiences, learn about available resources and discover volunteer opportunities to support families affected by the disease.
“Frankfort is currently underserved when it comes to support for the caretakers and patients with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia,” said Dr. Peter Smith, a community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association from Frankfort.
“We are hoping with this forum to both establish a local support system and to have all understand the importance of helping us to help fund research to beat Alzheimer’s.”
The Alzheimer’s Association believes no individual or family should navigate the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease alone. Community forums hosted by the Association bring together families affected by the disease with dedicated staff and volunteers to open conversation in an effort to bolster resources, programs and services to support families in their communities.
Working together with Franklin County volunteers, the Alzheimer’s Association can ensure families have the resources needed to face the many challenges associated with the disease. Community volunteers are essential in helping the Alzheimer’s Association best serve the needs of families affected by the disease, in driving awareness and in mobilizing Franklin County community in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.
