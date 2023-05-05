Alzheimer’s Association

Franklin County residents are invited to take part in a Community Forum on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, in the Community Room at the Paul Sawyier Public Library.

The forum provides an opportunity for residents of all ages to come together to ask questions about the disease, share their personal experiences, learn about available resources and discover volunteer opportunities to support families affected by the disease.

