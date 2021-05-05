Alzheimer's

The Greater Kentucky/Southern Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will launch a virtual support group for young adult children of people with younger-onset dementia at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.

The group is for people 18-25 who have a parent diagnosed with dementia at 65 or younger and are at any stage.

Participants will be educated on ways to develop methods and skills to solve problems when caring for those with younger-onset dementia.

No screening is required.

To register, call 1-800-272-3900.

