The Alzheimer’s Association is planning several upcoming events.

The Memory Café, a social group for those with memory loss and their care partners, will be held virtually Monday, Jan. 11, from 2-3 p.m.

Need help decoding dementia-related behavior, identifying common triggers and learning strategies to help intervene? An online program is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The group is also offering a three-part virtual series for caregivers of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

At 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27, caregivers and professionals will discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care.

Learn the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s during an online program planned for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

The one-hour webinar will cover typical age-related changes, common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Registration is required for all programs and may be done by calling 1-800-272-3900.

