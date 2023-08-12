Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phil Shepherd leaves the robe at home but is still the voice of the law as judge for this year's event. Pronouncer Karen Hatter (right) awaits a team's attempt to spell sacrilegious. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Think back to elementary school spelling bees. We all knew them, and some of us feared them. The excitement, the anticipation … the sweaty palms from the fear that you would get stuck having to spell something really tricky, likenecessaryorWednesday. (Why is that first “d” in there, anyway?)
Well, the 12th edition of the Thorn Hill Education Center’s Spellapalooza last Friday night brought some of those memories flooding back for the 18 participating teams.
They didn’t let the heat of the center’s gymnasium stop them from taking on some of the trickiest words in the English language, courtesy of this year’s Wordsmith, Jean Ruark, director of the Paul Sawyier Public Library.
The event is the education center’s annual fundraiser, helping to provide multiple free or low-cost services to the community, including adult and family education, literacy training, GED classes, English as a Second Language (ESL) training, upskilling, and college prep courses.
Teams took turns spelling out words that were quite a bit more difficult than your average school spelling bee, with pronouncers Karen Hatter and Ted Sloan offering definitions and sentence usage clarifications.
“Expert Spellers” Phil Case and Steve Fry were there to lend teams a hand in a pinch (teams could purchase expert help along with “word pass” tickets, with proceeds going to Thorn Hill), and former Franklin County Judge-Executive Houston Wells, himself a retired educator and administrator, served as Master “Bee” of Ceremonies.
In the end, it took five full rounds, three overtime “brainbuster” rounds, and a final spell-off to determine this year’s winning team, the home team “GEBees," representing Thorn Hill Education Center. The “Ms. SPELLERS”, sponsored by The Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library, finished a close second. The final word that secured the win was coalesce.
The “GEBees” received the “Traveling Trophy,” which is kept at the winning team’s choice of location and passed on to subsequent winners each year, while awards were also handed out in the following categories:
Best Team Spirit: “The Biergarten Bees,” sponsored by Collins’ Rental.
Best Dressed: “The Honey Pots” from Capital City Activity Center/Meals on Wheels, sponsored by The Glitterbugs.
Most Loved (the team with the most individual donations collected in their “honey pots”): “The Supreme R Bee Gs”, sponsored by Together Frankfort, Jill Robinson and Kim Jenkins.
For more information on the Thorn Hill Education Center and the programs they offer, visitwww.thornhilleducation.org, or give them a call at 502-875-1481.
