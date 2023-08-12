Blackburn Spellapalooza 2023

Franklin County Magistrate J.W. Blackburn gets stumped by fuchsia, knocking the Fiscal Court team, "The Stingers" out towards the end of the competition. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Think back to elementary school spelling bees. We all knew them, and some of us feared them. The excitement, the anticipation … the sweaty palms from the fear that you would get stuck having to spell something really tricky, like necessary or Wednesday. (Why is that first “d” in there, anyway?)

Spellapalooza 2023 Winners

Spellapalooza winners "The GEBees" celebrate their victory Friday night. From left, Elise Seider, Mya Tompkins and Kevin Nance. (Anna Latek | State Journal)  

Well, the 12th edition of the Thorn Hill Education Center’s Spellapalooza last Friday night brought some of those memories flooding back for the 18 participating teams.

The MayBees 2023

From left, Donna Hecker, Frankfort High exchange student Lucia Morini and Mary Nishimuta listen for a clarification from the pronouncers at Friday's Spellapalooza. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
The Ms. SPELLERS 2023

First runner-ups "The Ms. SPELLERS". From left: Marva Kenner, Leah Ritter, and Lindsey Melton. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Judges/Pronouncers Spellapalooza 2023

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phil Shepherd leaves the robe at home but is still the voice of the law as judge for this year's event. Pronouncer Karen Hatter (right) awaits a team's attempt to spell sacrilegious. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Beirgarten Bees 2023

Members of "The Biergarten Bees" come up to receive their "Best Team Spirit Award", mugs in hand. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

