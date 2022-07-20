Buffalo Trace Distillery is one step closer to getting bourbon warehouses built in Anderson County.
The Anderson County Fiscal Court voted in favor of a zone change from agricultural to industrial for a 450-acre property on Graefenburg Road on Tuesday night, according to a story from WKYT News.
The zone change paves the way for Buffalo Trace to construct 24 warehouses that would hold up to 60,000 barrels each.
The measure passed with a 4-2 vote after several of the county's residents spoke in opposition to the change.
This move by Buffalo Trace to build warehouses in a county other than Franklin was officially announced in April, but it was alluded to as early as February by the distillery's attorney, Charlie Jones.
At that time, Jones was seeking a zone amendment in Franklin County that would allow for warehouses in agricultural (AG) and rural residential (RR) zones in Franklin County.
"I’m speaking maybe out of turn for my client, but we’d have to start looking at other places to grow, other places than Franklin County. I’d hate to see that, but it could happen,” Jones told the Frankfort/Franklin County Zoning Update Committee. "And that's not a threat or anything."
In the time since February, Buffalo Trace has made several attempts to get approval to build warehouses in the Peaks Mill section of Franklin County, including petitioning the zoning update committee and Franklin County Fiscal Courts for a zoning text amendment.
At the last Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission meeting, the commission voted in favor of having the city and county draw up a text amendment regarding the categorization of spirits when it comes to storage. That matter will be up for public hearing at the Aug. 11 planning commission meeting.
The State Journal asked Buffalo Trace if the decision in Anderson County affected how it would proceed in Franklin County.
Buffalo Trace said that Franklin County is still its first choice for growth. In an email response to The State Journal's request for comment, Buffalo Trace's Public Relations Manager Amy Preske said:
"Buffalo Trace has very strong growth plans in place and our first choice is for that growth and the benefits of that growth to happen here in Franklin County. For that to happen, we need supportive infrastructure and smart land use policies that recognize the benefits of the bourbon industry."
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells does not think that the news out of Anderson County means that Franklin County is out of the discussion.
"I believe that Buffalo Trace is exploring all the avenues that it can," Wells said in a phone interview with The State Journal. "It is my opinion that they are waiting on us to see where we end up. I don't think Franklin County is totally out of the picture. We are still in the picture and I believe they are just waiting for us to see if we as a community want to have the warehouses."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.