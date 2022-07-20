Buffalo Trace Distillery is one step closer to getting  bourbon warehouses built in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Fiscal Court voted in favor of a zone change from agricultural to industrial for a 450-acre property on Graefenburg Road on Tuesday night, according to a story from WKYT News.

The zone change paves the way for Buffalo Trace to construct 24 warehouses that would hold up to 60,000 barrels each.

The measure passed with a 4-2 vote after several of the county's residents spoke in opposition to the change. 

Buffalo Trace

Barrels of bourbon age in a Buffalo Trace warehouse. (State Journal file photo)

This move by Buffalo Trace to build warehouses in a county other than Franklin was officially announced in April, but it was alluded to as early as February by the distillery's attorney, Charlie Jones.

At that time, Jones was seeking a zone amendment in Franklin County that would allow for warehouses in agricultural (AG) and rural residential (RR) zones in Franklin County. 

"I’m speaking maybe out of turn for my client, but we’d have to start looking at other places to grow, other places than Franklin County. I’d hate to see that, but it could happen,” Jones told the Frankfort/Franklin County Zoning Update Committee. "And that's not a threat or anything."  

In the time since February, Buffalo Trace has made several attempts to get approval to build warehouses in the Peaks Mill section of Franklin County, including petitioning the zoning update committee and Franklin County Fiscal Courts for a zoning text amendment.

At the last Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission meeting, the commission voted in favor of having the city and county draw up a text amendment regarding the categorization of spirits when it comes to storage. That matter will be up for public hearing at the Aug. 11 planning commission meeting. 

The State Journal asked Buffalo Trace if the decision in Anderson County affected how it would proceed in Franklin County.  

Buffalo Trace said that Franklin County is still its first choice for growth. In an email response to The State Journal's request for comment, Buffalo Trace's Public Relations Manager Amy Preske said:

"Buffalo Trace has very strong growth plans in place and our first choice is for that growth and the benefits of that growth to happen here in Franklin County. For that to happen, we need supportive infrastructure and smart land use policies that recognize the benefits of the bourbon industry."

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells does not think that the news out of Anderson County means that Franklin County is out of the discussion.

"I believe that Buffalo Trace is exploring all the avenues that it can," Wells said in a phone interview with The State Journal. "It is my opinion that they are waiting on us to see where we end up. I don't think Franklin County is totally out of the picture. We are still in the picture and I believe they are just waiting for us to see if we as a community want to have the warehouses."

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription