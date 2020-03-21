Virus Outbreak-Kentucky (copy)
Bruce Schreiner

A 67-year-old Anderson County man became the state’s third COVID-19 fatality on Saturday.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the man’s death during his daily 5 p.m. press conference.

“None of us have liked that this has happened, but we need to think about his family and provide all the support to them that we can,” Beshear said, adding that there were a number of other factors that contributed to his death.

On Saturday and every night that a Kentuckian is lost to the coronavirus, the governor’s mansion will be lit up in green — a color that represents compassion and renewal.

There are now a total of 87 cases of COVID-19 in the state — including 24 new cases since Friday.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: We expect new positive cases every day,” he added.

Franklin County has had one confirmed positive case.

The good news, Beshear said, is that one of the youngest patients, a 6-year-old, has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

He also encouraged Kentuckians to do their part to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“The anxiety is out there … I feel it, “ he said. “I need everybody out there to follow our guidance.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription