A 67-year-old Anderson County man became the state’s third COVID-19 fatality on Saturday.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the man’s death during his daily 5 p.m. press conference.
“None of us have liked that this has happened, but we need to think about his family and provide all the support to them that we can,” Beshear said, adding that there were a number of other factors that contributed to his death.
On Saturday and every night that a Kentuckian is lost to the coronavirus, the governor’s mansion will be lit up in green — a color that represents compassion and renewal.
There are now a total of 87 cases of COVID-19 in the state — including 24 new cases since Friday.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: We expect new positive cases every day,” he added.
Franklin County has had one confirmed positive case.
The good news, Beshear said, is that one of the youngest patients, a 6-year-old, has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.
He also encouraged Kentuckians to do their part to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“The anxiety is out there … I feel it, “ he said. “I need everybody out there to follow our guidance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.