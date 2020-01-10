A Republican candidate from Lawrenceburg has entered the race for the District 7 state Senate seat.
Cleaver Crawford, 45, filed to run for the seat last month as a Republican, citing previous elections with a lack of Republican candidates, he told The State Journal on Friday. After the current senator, Democrat Julian Carroll, announced last year that he would not seek reelection in 2020, Crawford decided to throw his hat in the ring himself. This will be his first campaign.
“My grandfather always said anything worth doing is worth doing right,” he said.
Crawford said he will not be fundraising during his campaign or taking money from "super PACs" or special interest groups, so if he is elected, “I can do the job I was elected for and would not owe any favors.”
Crawford has worked in customer service all his life. He has worked for Amazon at the corporate customer service headquarters in Winchester since 2016. There, he’s part of a team that implemented the gray Amazon Prime delivery trucks and turned it into a multi-national operations unit, he said. Previously, he worked for Best Buy and a computer repair service in Anderson County, he said. Crawford has lived in Lawrenceburg his whole life.
If elected, Crawford said that his plans to focus on education policies while in office. He said that he wants to see teachers get raises and wants to “give them the power back to teach.”
“It seems like the whole United States has started with this cookie-cutter style education system and the funding is based all on how well these kids do with test scores and things like that, and I would really like to give them the money and the power to make their own lesson plans and teach school how it was taught when I went,” Crawford said.
He also wants to start an extension course on financial literacy geared toward high school and adult students in an effort to spread awareness about topics like balancing a check book or applying for a loan.
Another main focus for Crawford is improving road maintenance — for example, repaving roads with potholes instead of patching the holes. He gave East Main Street, from Kentucky State University to the Capital Avenue Bridge, as an example.
To fund these projects, Crawford said that he supports legalizing casino gambling, “which would bring tax dollars back to Kentucky.”
Crawford joins a Republican primary with four other candidates: Open Hands Pantry manager Katie Howard, former Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton staff member Adrienne Southworth, Realtor Calen Studler and salon owner Linda Thompson. State Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles, is seeking the seat and will face the Republican primary winner in November.
Carroll said in April that he plans to retire at the end of his current term and endorsed Graviss in the 2020 election. Throughout a political career spanning almost six decades, Carroll has held roles including governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House. He’s held the Senate District 7 seat since 2004.