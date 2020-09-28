Paula Anderson, who has served as interim leader of the YMCA of Central Kentucky for the past year, has officially been named the organization’s president and chief executive officer.
The board of directors voted unanimously to offer her the position as president and CEO at a meeting Wednesday. She served as chief operating officer and interim CEO after the resignation of former CEO David Martorano a year ago. The organization operates two YMCA facilities in Frankfort.
“I am truly honored to serve this Y and this community and I feel very fortunate to have a passionate, dedicated team that’s working hard to make sure this organization is strong and well positioned to serve the needs of this community,” said Anderson.
The YMCA of Central Kentucky operates facilities and program sites in Franklin, Fayette, Jessamine and Scott counties.
Anderson joined the YMCA of Central Kentucky in 2016 as vice president of human resources. She was appointed chief adminstrative officer the following year. Before joining the Y, she held leadership positions at Wall Street Greetings LLC, Lexmark International Inc. and the Lexington Herald-Leader. Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Kentucky.
“My family has called Lexington home for more than 30 years. My husband and I raised our sons here, with the help of Y programs. As a parent, I’ve spent a lot of time on the soccer fields at Mt. Tabor Park and in bleachers at several Y locations. Y school programs were part of my support network. I understand what the Y means to Central Kentucky and look forward to deepening our impact in the communities we serve,” Anderson added.
She is married to Jerry Tipton. They have two sons, Stephen and Jackson.
“On behalf of the board, I want to extend a profound thank you to Paula for her outstanding leadership and dedication to the organization. We are confident she will continue to keep our YMCA strong and thriving to better serve the community far into the future,” said board Chairman Al Isaac.
Anderson can be reached by calling 859-367-7327 or emailing panderson@ymcacky.org.
