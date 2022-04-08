040922.COVID graphic.png

Franklin County remains in the low community level for COVID-19, according to the latest map released Friday on the state website kycovid19.ky.gov.

Only one of the state’s 120 counties — Anderson — is in the medium community level. The other 119 counties are in the low community level. Data was provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Recommendations for those in counties with a low community level include staying up to date with vaccinations, staying home when sick and getting tested if you have symptoms.

Mask use is based on individual preference, and people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

High risk individuals should talk to their healthcare provider about preventative treatments.

Franklin County has had 68.6% of its total population receive at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 61.1% are fully vaccinated. For the population that is 65 and older, 95% have received one dose and 87.9% are fully vaccinated.

Those fully vaccinated with a booster dose are 48.1% of the total population and 70.9% for people 65 and older.

As of Monday, the state had 15,028 deaths related to COVID, and the weekly positivity rate was 1.97%.

