To help ensure the safety of voters and polling site workers throughout the election process, Anheuser-Busch produced and donated 83,000 ounces of hand sanitizer to polling locations across Kentucky for this November’s general election.

The donation is part of a broader program in collaboration with the National Association of State Election Directors (NASED), the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), where the brewer is donating more than eight million ounces

Anheuser-Busch first began producing and distributing hand sanitizer earlier this year to help accommodate the growing need for critical resources amongitsemployees, partners and communities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription