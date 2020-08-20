Animal skull

This animal skull and decaying bones were discovered in a turnoff on U.S. 127 North just past the second entrance to Shadrick Ferry Road in late July. The area has since been cleaned up. (State Journal file photo)

Franklin County officials have cleaned up the site where a number of animal carcasses were dumped on private property earlier this summer.

In July, it was reported to The State Journal and the property owner, Glenda Abrams, that a number of animal carcasses were dumped on her property along U.S. 127 near Shadrick Ferry Road. 

Abrams said last week the carcasses had been removed from her property, but she didn’t know who took them and said no one had contacted her about them.

Franklin County Deputy Judge-Executive Tambra Harrod said county employees went to the scene, cleaned up the site, removed the carcasses and turned evidence over to the state veterinarian’s office and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Currently, there is no action because we don’t have any proof of who dumped them or who to go after,” Harrod said. 

Clint Quarles, an attorney at the state veterinarian’s office, said the office typically assists with investigations, but does not prosecute or file charges. Evidence would be presented to local agencies for charges.

Franklin County Attorney Rick Sparks said nothing has been presented to him concerning possible dumping or littering charges connected to the incident on Abrams' property.

“That’s not something I’ve had that’s crossed my desk,” Sparks said.

Abrams said she was told of the situation July 23. She went to the scene and took pictures of a number of decayed animal carcasses. No attempt was made to cover or hide the animals, she said. 

Abrams said the animals were dumped there without her permission or knowledge.

