A staffing shortage related to COVID-19 has forced the temporary closure of the Franklin County Humane Society.

The shelter will be closed until Wednesday.

Humane Society

"Rest assured that all of our companion animal residents will continue to receive the high-quality standard of care for which the Franklin County Humane Society is known," FCHS said in a statement, advising it will provide updates on the situation.

Animal intake is restricted to emergencies only. To reach animal control dispatch, call 502-875-8582.
 
Shelter phone messages will be returned as quickly as possible or email contact.fchsky@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription