Six.
That is the number of times the Franklin County Humane Society animal shelter on Kentucky Avenue has flooded since 1969.
“It must be the last,” FCHS President Sam Marcus told The State Journal on Sunday, a day after shelter staff was allowed to return to the building after being forced to evacuate last Monday due to Kentucky River flooding.
Early Friday morning, the river reached major flood stage and its highest level in more than a decade — 40.16 feet.
Before the river began receding over the weekend, the animal shelter took on approximately a foot of water.
“It may take a while to know the extent of damage until after cleaning and sanitizing, which will begin Monday,” Marcus added.
The humane society is covered by flood insurance,, and a claim for the flood has been initiated. The insurance adjuster is expected to arrive by Wednesday. In the meantime, staff is documenting everything.
“Structural inspection may be needed, especially relating to issues with concrete block, for example, which is already porous and weakened from age and prior flooding,” Marcus said.
Last Monday, the humane society evacuated 58 animals — 34 dogs and 24 cats — from the animal shelter.
Twelve dogs were transferred to the Anderson Humane Society; eight dogs went to Tin Woof Inn and the Woodford Humane Society; and six dogs were taken to foster homes.
Ten cats were accepted by the Lexington Humane Society; six cats were given to foster homes; Eckert Veterinary Hospital is housing four cats; two were returned to their owners; and two were adopted.
Much work needs to be done before the animals can return to the shelter.
The initial plan is to clean and sanitize the kennels on Monday. Marcus said if all goes accordingly the dogs may be able to begin moving back in Tuesday.
“Cats will be a trickier issue,” Marcus continued. “The county has indicated a temporary unit could be set up for administrative use and we are exploring if this is possible for temporary housing of cats too.”
While cleaning continues at the current facility, humane society officials are pleading with the community to help raise funds for a new animal shelter.
“We need leadership gifts and commitments,” Marcus told the newspaper. “We also encourage participation from large groups and organizations such as schools to initiate fundraising campaigns and challenges.”
He said communitywide engagement and corporate giving is necessary for the new shelter to become reality.
Marcus has requested a meeting with the interm city manager, mayor and county judge-executive to discuss the status of the capital campaign. He hopes to talk about the progress and challenges FCHS has encountered and the way forward.
To find out more about the humane society’s new shelter fund, email fchscapitalcampaign@gmail.com
Donations may be made by visiting https://www.flipcause.com/secure/classic/ODY4ODg= or by sending a check to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Be sure to specify the new animal shelter on the memo line so it will be deposited into the right account.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.