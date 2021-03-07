030721 FCHS outside

The Franklin County Humane Society is surrounded by water in this photo taken from above. The Kentucky River crested at 40.16 feet early Friday morning. (Photo submitted)

Six.

That is the number of times the Franklin County Humane Society animal shelter on Kentucky Avenue has flooded since 1969.

“It must be the last,” FCHS President Sam Marcus told The State Journal on Sunday, a day after shelter staff was allowed to return to the building after being forced to evacuate last Monday due to Kentucky River flooding.

Early Friday morning, the river reached major flood stage and its highest level in more than a decade — 40.16 feet.

Before the river began receding over the weekend, the animal shelter took on approximately a foot of water.

“It may take a while to know the extent of damage until after cleaning and sanitizing, which will begin Monday,” Marcus added.

The humane society is covered by flood insurance,, and a claim for the flood has been initiated. The insurance adjuster is expected to arrive by Wednesday. In the meantime, staff is documenting everything.

“Structural inspection may be needed, especially relating to issues with concrete block, for example, which is already porous and weakened from age and prior flooding,” Marcus said.

030721 FCHS inside

Inside the Franklin County Humane Society was about one foot of water after the Kentucky River crested above 40 feet for the first time in more than decade. (Photo submitted)

Last Monday, the humane society evacuated 58 animals — 34 dogs and 24 cats — from the animal shelter.

Twelve dogs were transferred to the Anderson Humane Society; eight dogs went to Tin Woof Inn and the Woodford Humane Society; and six dogs were taken to foster homes.

Ten cats were accepted by the Lexington Humane Society; six cats were given to foster homes; Eckert Veterinary Hospital is housing four cats; two were returned to their owners; and two were adopted.

Much work needs to be done before the animals can return to the shelter.

The initial plan is to clean and sanitize the kennels on Monday. Marcus said if all goes accordingly the dogs may be able to begin moving back in Tuesday.

“Cats will be a trickier issue,” Marcus continued. “The county has indicated a temporary unit could be set up for administrative use and we are exploring if this is possible for temporary housing of cats too.”

While cleaning continues at the current facility, humane society officials are pleading with the community to help raise funds for a new animal shelter.

“We need leadership gifts and commitments,” Marcus told the newspaper. “We also encourage participation from large groups and organizations such as schools to initiate fundraising campaigns and challenges.”

He said communitywide engagement and corporate giving is necessary for the new shelter to become reality.

Marcus has requested a meeting with the interm city manager, mayor and county judge-executive to discuss the status of the capital campaign. He hopes to talk about the progress and challenges FCHS has encountered and the way forward.

To find out more about the humane society’s new shelter fund, email fchscapitalcampaign@gmail.com

Donations may be made by visiting https://www.flipcause.com/secure/classic/ODY4ODg= or by sending a check to the Franklin County Humane Society, 1041 Kentucky Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601. Be sure to specify the new animal shelter on the memo line so it will be deposited into the right account.

