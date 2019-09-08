Hundreds of folks made the most of Sunday's warm, sunny weather and fanned out across Josephine Sculpture Park at its annual Fall Arts Festival.
Many local families — including 9-year-old Layla Robinson's, who have come to the event for the past six years — make a tradition of attending the festival, which offers many hands-on activities for kids of all ages. Layla's favorite was tie-dyeing.
In front of the stage where the band CornMaiz played to groups of late lunchers, Mason Douthitt, 5, of Frankfort, raced back and forth between hay bales.
Savannah Maddox, 9, and Piper Pauley, 9, both of Frankfort, reluctantly posed for photos with two characters — a wolf and an owl — who roamed through the crowd. The girls enjoyed the Salato Wildlife Education Center booth with its snake and screech owl best.
Over at the potter's wheel, Michael Manson, 7, of Lexington, cupped his hands around the wet clay as it oozed through his fingers. It was the first time he'd tried it and he enjoyed it.
Other activities included glass blowing, hot metal pouring, blacksmithing and ceramic tile painting.