Metal pour
An artist pour hot metal into a mold at the Fall Arts Festival at Josephine Sculpture Park Sunday. Hundreds turned out for the event.

Hundreds of folks made the most of Sunday's warm, sunny weather and fanned out across Josephine Sculpture Park at its annual Fall Arts Festival.

Layla Robinson
Layla Robinson, 9, of Frankfort, hangs from a play sculpture at Josephine Sculpture Park's Fall Arts Festival. Her family has been coming to the annual event for the past six years. She enjoyed tie-dyeing the best.

Many local families — including 9-year-old Layla Robinson's, who have come to the event for the past six years — make a tradition of attending the festival, which offers many hands-on activities for kids of all ages. Layla's favorite was tie-dyeing.

Mason Douthitt
Mason Douthitt, 5, of Frankfort, runs between hay bales while listening to CornMaize perform at the Fall Arts Festival at Josephine Sculpture Park Sunday. He loved the music and art sculptures.

In front of the stage where the band CornMaiz played to groups of late lunchers, Mason Douthitt, 5, of Frankfort, raced back and forth between hay bales.

Piper Pauley and Savannah Maddox
Piper Pauley, 9, left, and Savannah Maddox, 9, both of Frankfort, pose for a photo with two characters at the Fall Festival at Josephine Sculpture Park Sunday. They enjoyed the Salato Wildlife Education Center's booth and the snake the best.

Savannah Maddox, 9, and Piper Pauley, 9, both of Frankfort, reluctantly posed for photos with two characters — a wolf and an owl — who roamed through the crowd. The girls enjoyed the Salato Wildlife Education Center booth with its snake and screech owl best.

Michael Manson
Michael Manson, 7, of Lexington, uses a potter's wheel for the first time at the Fall Arts Festival at Josephine Sculpture Park on Sunday.

Over at the potter's wheel, Michael Manson, 7, of Lexington, cupped his hands around the wet clay as it oozed through his fingers. It was the first time he'd tried it and he enjoyed it.

Other activities included glass blowing, hot metal pouring, blacksmithing and ceramic tile painting.

