Mark your calendars. Sept. 15 is the annual “Taste of the Trace” fundraiser at Buffalo Trace Distillery to benefit CASA of the Bluegrass.

The event will take place from 5:30-10 p.m. at the Elmer T. Lee Clubhouse at Buffalo Trace, 113 Great Buffalo Trace.

Barrels

Barrels of Buffalo Trace bourbon age in the aging warehouse at the Buffalo Trace Distillery

