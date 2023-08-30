Mark your calendars. Sept. 15 is the annual “Taste of the Trace” fundraiser at Buffalo Trace Distillery to benefit CASA of the Bluegrass.
The event will take place from 5:30-10 p.m. at the Elmer T. Lee Clubhouse at Buffalo Trace, 113 Great Buffalo Trace.
This year’s honoree is Honorable Family Court Judge for the 48th Judicial Circuit Squire Williams III, who has successfully helped the CASA program serve hundreds of children in Franklin County.
The event will features a plethora of entertainment options, with food by Staxx BBQ and Hoggy’s Ice Cream, libations by Buffalo Trace and live music by country singer Gibson Wright, an up and coming Frankfort native. The evening will also include an interactive axe-throwing pop-up by Battle Axes.
A silent auction will feature some of Kentucky’s finest spirits, art work, attraction tickets and more!
Buffalo Trace will also be offering VIP distillery tour experiences.
Tickets for “Taste of the Trace” are on sale now, and can be purchased online at www.casaofthebluegrass.org. All proceeds benefit abused and neglected children of Central Kentucky through CASA of the Bluegrass, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, serving Anderson, Boyle, Franklin and Mercer counties.
CASA serves abused, neglected, and dependent children in Anderson, Boyle, Franklin and Mercer Counties; advocates are appointed and empowered directly by the courts. CASA volunteers encourage and make recommendations for a child/children’s best interest by providing critical information about the needs and well-being of child victims in order to support a family court judge’s decision.
CASA recruits and trains volunteers to serve as court-appointed special advocates for children involved in court proceedings due to conflict at home. These skilled volunteers provide judges with independent information to help court systems work to improve each child’s future.
Taste of the Trace is a social gathering where community members are encouraged to mingle, have fun, and listen to the experiences of CASA advocates. Statistics show children assigned a CASA volunteer are half as likely to re-enter foster care, twice as likely to find a safe, permanent home and twice as likely to graduate high school. They also score higher than children without the help of a CASA volunteer on protective components like: feeling accepted, controlling deviant behavior, maintaining a positive attitude about the future, valuing achievement, being a team player and resolving conflict.
