Jacque Reid was shopping at Kroger West on Wednesday when she received an unexpected gift.
It’s the story of a customer, a business that knows her and a man who wanted to help people during these uncertain times.
Reid received a $25 gift card from a Kroger employee while shopping. A man who wishes to remain anonymous bought a large sum of $25 gift cards to be given to Kroger customers shopping between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., a time that has been set aside for people over age 60 and those with health issues.
“It about made me cry, and I’m not a crier,” Reid said. “It was amazing, and the man who did it wanted to remain anonymous.
“You don’t know who to reach out to. There’s no one to send a thank-you note.”
Reid, 55, was diagnosed with a gynecological cancer in 2015, and two years ago she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
“My husband (Don) and I have been through a lot,” she said. “When she was 13 years old, our daughter had brain cancer, and she had non-Hodgkin lymphoma when she was 13.”
Their daughter, Megan Reid, is now 32 years old.
“I started down that road with cancer five years ago,” Reid said. “It was very advanced. I had a lot of treatment, and it damaged my kidneys. That will be with me the rest of my life. Every week I go to (UK) Markey (Cancer Center), and they take care of me.”
Because of the damage, Reid’s kidneys don’t hold electrolytes. She goes to Markey on Fridays for blood work and is there on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an IV of magnesium, and she may receive other nutrients, like potassium and calcium, if she’s low on them.
Reid is the managing director of Long John Silver’s Franchise Association and executive director of Fazoli’s Franchise Association. She’s worked remotely for several years, and she was practicing social distancing long before the coronavirus pandemic.
Reid has shopped at the Kroger store on U.S. 127 since moving to Frankfort 22 years ago.
“I never cheat,” she said. “I don’t even go to the other Kroger.”
Because of that, she’s a familiar face for Kroger employees.
“My illnesses are not visible,” she said. “You can’t look at me and say ‘she’s had two cancers’ or ‘she has kidney damage.’ That’s what made it so special.
“The people at Kroger know me. They’ve seen me during my treatments, when I would use a scooter. They know who people are, and that really touched my heart.”
