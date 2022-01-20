City leaders met in closed session for roughly an hour and 15 minutes in a special-called meeting Thursday night.

According to lone agenda item, discussion took place regarding alleged misconduct by Commissioner Kyle Thompson, who is accused of sending a derogatory text message that claimed a female police chief candidate engaged in sexual activity with officers she would supervise.

The text was sent while city leaders were actively interviewing the female candidate on Dec. 16.

Thompson reportedly sent the message to "individual A" who then forwarded it to "individual B" where it was observed by a private citizen. That citizen brought evidence of the text to City Hall and signed an affidavit.

"Upon seeing this text message I felt it was my responsibility to find out who I could report this to so that the candidate could have a fair process and City Commissioner Kyle Thompson could be excused from the interview panel," Ruthie Hall, the local resident who saw the text, wrote in the affidavit.

Thompson recused himself from the police chief selection process, which was wrapped up Wednesday with the promotion of Dustin "Dusty" Bowman from FPD captain to chief.

The embattled commissioner was also excluded from Thursday morning's virtual swearing-in of Bowman, but was present for Thursday night's executive session.

The agenda stated that the discussion "may lead to the discipline or dismissal of a commissioner." Any action was to be taken in open session.

"The board has decided to not take action tonight," Mayor Layne Wilkerson announced upon returning to open session.

It was the fourth time in the past several weeks that city leaders have discussed Thompson's possible discipline or removal for misconduct.

The next meeting of the City Commission is slated for 5 p.m. Monday. An agenda has yet to be made available.

