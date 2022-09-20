Old Reel Collectors Association Inc. (ORCA) is hosting an antique fishing tackle show on Saturday at the Capital Plaza Hotel.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free.

Fish and tackle show

