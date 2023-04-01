Making cash payments for court fees and fines is more convenient. The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) has expanded ePay, the judicial branch’s online payment service, so people can pay cash at select retail registers statewide.
“We’re always working on ways to make it easier for people to handle court business and this change should be helpful for many,” AOC Director Laurie K. Givens said. “The additional payment option removes barriers that can add stress to an already stressful situation for people trying to pay court costs and other amounts due. The expansion will also meet the needs of our unbanked population.”
Up to now, cash payments have only been accepted at judicial centers/courthouses, and a credit or debit card is needed to pay online. The ePay expansion was piloted in Calloway, Fayette, Fleming and Nelson counties.
In some counties, those who need to make cash payments will soon also have the option to pay at a self-service kiosk in their local judicial center/courthouse. The first kiosk is in Fayette County in the fines room on the first floor of the Robert F. Stephens District Courthouse, 150 N. Limestone St. Kiosks will be added in more counties this year.
Meanwhile, the AOC is partnering with the Division of Probation & Parole (P&P) so that those on supervision can pay cash at kiosks in P&P offices. These kiosks are in 26 P&P offices in 23 counties. The counties are Boone, Boyd, Boyle, Campbell, Christian, Daviess, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grayson, Hardin, Henderson, Jefferson (four offices), Laurel, Madison, McCracken, Montgomery, Oldham, Pulaski, Rowan, Taylor, Warren and Woodford.
The ePay expansion is one of four technology projects the 2021 Kentucky General Assembly approved to fund for the courts. The legislature appropriated $14.7 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to upgrade Kentucky’s court technology. This funding is significant for both the amount and the timing, as it coincides with the court system’s move to an electronic court record and years-long effort to improve access to justice by leveraging technology.
