Making cash payments for court fees and fines is more convenient. The Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) has expanded ePay, the judicial branch’s online payment service, so people can pay cash at select retail registers statewide.  

“We’re always working on ways to make it easier for people to handle court business and this change should be helpful for many,” AOC Director Laurie K. Givens said. “The additional payment option removes barriers that can add stress to an already stressful situation for people trying to pay court costs and other amounts due. The expansion will also meet the needs of our unbanked population.”

