The Kentucky African American Heritage Commission is granting projects of tax-exempt organizations that preserve Kentucky African American historical artifacts, including capital campaigns, documentation, oral history, and other similar ideas or campaigns.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. The application and cover letter can be found on the KAAHC website at https://heritage.ky.gov/aa-na/Pages/aa-commission.aspx

