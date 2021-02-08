Ol' Man Winter could strike a fierce blow this week.

A winter storm watch for central Kentucky, including Frankfort, calls for sleet and freezing rain from late Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon, with ice accumulations of up to a half-inch likely.

If the forecast holds, power outages and tree damage are likely and vehicle travel "could be nearly impossible," the National Weather Service's Louisville office said in an advisory.

Wintry precipitation is forecast to begin in Frankfort around 7 a.m. Wednesday. No accumulation is expected during the day, but snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible overnight Wednesday, with the low temperature dipping to 25.

Snow showers are likely during the day on Thursday, followed by freezing rain. Thursday's high is expected to be 31 degrees. 

