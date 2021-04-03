Josephine Sculpture Park released its April calendar of events recently and it offers numerous opportunities for visitors to get outdoors.
From 8:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Dan Price of Starpointe Astronomy will host a tour of the night sky. He will set up a camera and monitor for participants to observe the sky while maintaining COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Masks are required.
Tickets are $10 and must be bought in advance. To preregister, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/night-sky-tour-field-observations-tickets-139690137963
International Sculpture Day will be celebrated from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
JSP Artist in Residence Riley Fichter will lead a one-hour walking tour of the new sculptures at the park.
All ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Masks and registration are required.
Tickets are $10. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sculpture-saturday-tour-international-sculpture-day-tickets-140204582681
Karen L. Terhune, an award-winning stone carver, will lead a four-week workshop on Saturdays in May. The workshop is planned for May 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the sculpture park.
Participants will learn the hand method of stone carving, which does not use power tools, and direct and indirect carving. The workshop will cover rough carving, refining the forms, smoothing and polishing the forms, when to use texture as well as determining the appropriate texture for the sculpture. The goal for the class is that each student will have a finished piece by the end of the fourth class.
Tools, including hammers, chisels, files and rasps, will be provided by the instructor and each student will be assigned a set of tools, which will be handed out and returned before and after each class, for the duration of the workshop.
Participants should bring lunch, a face mask, a dust mask, safety glasses and leather (not cotton) work gloves. An apron and hat are optional.
Cost for the workshop is $150 and registration is required. The workshop is for those 18 and older.
No refund is available for missed days. Those unable to register for the workshop should contact JSP to be placed on the waitlist. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stone-carving-workshop-with-karen-terhune-tickets-133269228851
Terhune, a Bellarmine University graduate, has been carving stone for more than 40 years and apprenticed under Bob Lockhart from 1979-83. She carves both abstract and representational sculptures and her work is part of several private collections across the country.
She also has two public pieces currently on display, “Resurrection,” a life-size Christ figure at St. Michael Catholic Church in Bradford, Indiana, and “Grace #85,” an abstract sculpture at JSP.
Terhune has received numerous awards for her work over the years, including first place at Lexington Arts League’s juried “Nude 95” show and the Purchase Award from Josephine Sculpture Park’s first invitational sculpture show in 2018.
