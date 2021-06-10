090319_JuniperHillPool_hb-3.jpg

Lifeguard Marci Beason slides down one of the water slides while taking a break at Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center in this State Journal file photo from Labor Day 2019. It was the last open day the aquatic center was open. 

After a 13-month hiatus compliments of the coronavirus pandemic and a lifeguard shortage at the start of the season, a date has been set for the reopening of Juniper Hill Aquatic Center.

The attraction is slated to open at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with normal hours and at normal capacity.  

"Frankfort Parks and Recreation has been able to train and certify a sufficient number of guards, and anticipates adding more to the rotation during the month of June," Blair Hecker, community engagement project manager for the city, told The State Journal on Thursday.

The Juniper Hill Aquatic Center is still accepting applications for lifeguard positions.  

Pool hours are 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Admission is $5.50 for ages 3-10 and $6.50 for those 11 and older. Children 2 and younger are free. The aquatic center also offers a twilight rate of $3.50 after 4 p.m. for all ages.

"The City of Frankfort and Frankfort Parks and Recreation is excited to welcome patrons to the aquatic  center for the summer season," Hecker added, noting that hours of operation and maximum capacity is subject to change based on staff availability.

For more information, visit www.frankfortparksandrec.com. For capacity updates and weather closings, visit the Juniper Hill Aquatic Center Facebook page.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription