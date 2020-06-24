Juniper Hill Aquatic Center remained closed on Memorial Day weekend (copy)

Juniper Hill Aquatic Center will remained closed for the 2020 season.

Those looking to cool off this summer won't be able to do so at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center.

The city announced Wednesday that the complex will remained closed for the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The City of Frankfort understands that pools are a very important part of summer activities for many families, and the Juniper Hill Aquatic Center is a very important amenity," the city said in a press release.

"The city regrets that this step had to be taken, but feels it is the best and only decision that could be made to ensure the health and safety of all aquatic center patrons and the 100 city employees who operate the aquatic center."

Public safety concerns, limited staffing availability, and limited available lifeguard training due to the pandemic factored into the decision. Additionally, the uncertainty of the start of the 2021 school year, which will dramatically reduce employee availability as well as public usage, also weighed into the decision.

City of Frankfort Parks and Recreation staff will use this time to perform maintenance and upgrades to the aquatic center facility to prepare for the 2021 season.

Questions may be directed to Shawn Pickens, Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites director, at 502-875-8575.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription