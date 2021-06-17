Signs heralding a new commercial establishment in the mostly residential neighborhood of South Frankfort popped up this spring.
That proposed establishment, Andy’s Artisan Bread on East Todd Street, took a step toward opening when the Architectural Review Board (ARB) met on Tuesday.
The ARB unanimously OK’d a conditional use permit for the bakery to operate there, as well as a certificate of appropriateness to allow the installation of a fenced-off walk-in freezer adjoining the property.
Pending other approvals, Andy Bissell is slated to run the bakery. He currently sells baked goods at the Franklin County Farmers Market. The sign outside the building says that the "bakehouse" is coming soon.
"You'll love our fresh baked artisan breads, croissants, cookies and more," it reads. "Plus: locally roasted coffee."
The space has been a small grocery store in years past, and was most recently the home of Three Peas in a Pod Catering.
“A 1912 Sanborn map shows it as a retail food operation,” Frankfort Senior Community Planner Jordan Miller said. “… It is one of the few commercial buildings that remain in South Frankfort.”
Miller noted that the proposed use is consistent with the goals and policies of the South Frankfort district and that a plus for the project is its location on an “urban arterial” street such as Todd Street, which eventually connects to Old Lawrenceburg Road.
The building belongs to Collective Capital LLC, a company owned by Natalie Wilkerson and her husband, Layne, who is mayor of Frankfort. The company bought the property in 2018 for $20,000 from the adjacent St. Peter's Anglican Church.
Two community members spoke in support of the project at the meeting.
“I’m very much in support of the conditional use permit, and several other neighbors that I’ve spoken with about the project have been very enthusiastic about the proposed use,” Lori MacIntire said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.