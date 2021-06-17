Andy's Artisan Bread

The ARB unanimously OK’d a conditional use permit for a bakery to operate on E Todd Street, as well as a certificate of appropriateness to allow the installation of a fenced-off walk-in freezer adjoining the property. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

Signs heralding a new commercial establishment in the mostly residential neighborhood of South Frankfort popped up this spring.

That proposed establishment, Andy’s Artisan Bread on East Todd Street, took a step toward opening when the Architectural Review Board (ARB) met on Tuesday.

The ARB unanimously OK’d a conditional use permit for the bakery to operate there, as well as a certificate of appropriateness to allow the installation of a fenced-off walk-in freezer adjoining the property.

Pending other approvals, Andy Bissell is slated to run the bakery. He currently sells baked goods at the Franklin County Farmers Market. The sign outside the building says that the "bakehouse" is coming soon.

"You'll love our fresh baked artisan breads, croissants, cookies and more," it reads. "Plus: locally roasted coffee."

The space has been a small grocery store in years past, and was most recently the home of Three Peas in a Pod Catering. 

“A 1912 Sanborn map shows it as a retail food operation,” Frankfort Senior Community Planner Jordan Miller said. “… It is one of the few commercial buildings that remain in South Frankfort.”

Miller noted that the proposed use is consistent with the goals and policies of the South Frankfort district and that a plus for the project is its location on an “urban arterial” street such as Todd Street, which eventually connects to Old Lawrenceburg Road.

The building belongs to Collective Capital LLC, a company owned by Natalie Wilkerson and her husband, Layne, who is mayor of Frankfort. The company bought the property in 2018 for $20,000 from the adjacent St. Peter's Anglican Church.

Two community members spoke in support of the project at the meeting.

“I’m very much in support of the conditional use permit, and several other neighbors that I’ve spoken with about the project have been very enthusiastic about the proposed use,” Lori MacIntire said.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription