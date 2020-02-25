Another archaeological survey at Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill is not necessary, according to Frankfort archaeologist Nicole Konkol.
Konkol sat down with The State Journal on Tuesday to clarify the presentation she gave at the Frankfort City Commission’s regular meeting Monday night.
Last month, Commissioner Scott Tippett led a directive to instruct city staff to explore the possibility of adding more of Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill to the National Register of Historic Places.
Konkol then volunteered her expertise to the city commission as a “friendly neighborhood archaeologist.” She also serves on the city’s Architectural Review Board. She was not acting as a member of that board on Monday.
“My goal (Monday) was to provide ideas for more appropriate actions than redoing an archaeological survey that has already been done,” Konkol said. “... The purpose of the presentation was to present a list of the most appropriate preservation tools for the city to consider since the board already voted to move forward with a National Register investigation. That’s it.”
Konkol made it clear she is not making recommendations of what the city should do; she just wanted to educate the commission on its options.
“I volunteered to lay out what might be more appropriate preservation tools,” she added.
A comprehensive archaeological study was completed of the entire park in 2013 and identified a little less than 20 acres in the entire 133-acre site to be deemed as archaeological sites, Konkol said.
This includes the Civil War sites, two farmsteads and stone fencing, but only the Civil War sites are currently on the National Register of Historic Places.
Konkol said excavation of the two farmsteads would be appropriate, especially since one of the farmsteads is historically African American.
“It’s really important to be inclusive of the whole history,” she said.
One of the options Konkol said may be more appropriate is exploring whether the farmsteads and stone fencing qualify for the National Register of Historic Places is exploring the cultural landscape registry designation.
“This is not an archaeological-based criteria for listing,” Konkol said. “Now, archaeology can be a component. But it looks at how Fort Hill, the geographic feature of the big hill, the relationship of that between the city it looks out on throughout all history.”
According to Konkol, a cultural landscape designation looks at a property’s cultural significance based on a comprehensive look at the property, which might include archaeology.
Protecting the site
Last year, the Frankfort City Commission banned bicycles in Leslie Morris Park, which is city property.
The hiking trails at Leslie Morris were originally deemed multiuse trails. Construction on the trails began in October 2018 after the project was approved by the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites board and former City Manager Cindy Steinhauser.
The trails were funded by Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department, Bluegrass Chapter of the KY Mountain Bike Association and Strong Properties. Local Boy Scouts helped complete the project.
In January, Tippett told The State Journal he’s against bicycles ever being allowed at the park.
“In my view, it is a significant historical site for many reasons … (Fort Hill) should be preserved at all costs and protected,” Tippett said then.
While being placed on the National Register of Historic Places doesn’t entirely protect a property, Tippett said it gives the commission the “moral high ground.”
What can be done to protect the site? Konkol said the city can explore a few options.
Preservation/conservation easement is one of them.
“Basically, the current landowner says, OK, we realized we have significant cultural historic natural resources on this plot of land,” Konkol said. “We want to protect those. So the landowner finds an easement holder, they sit down and have a conversation, and they lay out a map and they say: For the particular use for this plot of land, these activities can be done here and these activities can’t be done here.
“And then they make it a legally binding document.”
The city commission's current bicycle ban could be lifted by future commissioners.
According to the National Park Service, a historic preservation easement permanently protects a historic property.
"Once recorded, the easement restrictions become part of the property’s chain of title and 'run with the land' in perpetuity, thus binding not only the owner who grants the easement but all future owners as well."
From a preservation standpoint, Konkol said, only the roughly 20 acres of archaeological sites need to be protected.
State law, however, already provides protection for archaeological sites.
Under the Kentucky Antiquities Act, “no person shall willfully injure, destroy or deface any archaeological site or object of antiquity situated on lands owned or leased by the Commonwealth or any state agency or any political subdivision or municipal corporation of the Commonwealth.”
Anyone who violates that is guilty of a Class D felony.
Another option, Konkol said, is for the city to pass a historical preservation ordinance.
“A good preservation plan is one that gets the public excited about our culture, one that is representative of, and inclusive to, as much of the community as possible,” Konkol said, adding that the park has potential to be a heritage tourism hotspot. “Leslie Morris Park could be that.”
After Konkol’s presentation, Commissioner Eric Whisman, who voted in favor of bike trails at the park last summer, said he was initially unsure whether adding more of Fort Hill to the national register was necessary, but Konkol’s presentation has convinced him otherwise.
City Solicitor Laura Ross said the city is working on a request for proposals, or RFP, to hire an expert to consult about the process to add more of the park to the national register.
City Manager Keith Parker suggested the commission direct city staff to add to the RFP to include a feasibility study of what all of the city’s options are regarding studying and preserving Fort Hill.
The city commission voted 4-1 to approve the suggested directive. Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge voted no.
On Tuesday, Waldridge told The State Journal she isn't going to say yes to anything until she's 100% sold on the idea.
Waldridge is wary of moving forward with something that could ban bicycles on Fort Hill forever, which is possible with a Preservation/conservation easement
"I think (bicycle trails are) a viable option for Frankfort," Waldridge said, adding the trails could be good for Frankfort's economy and tourism.
Waldridge said she plans to sit down with city staff and do more research.
