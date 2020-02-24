Roughly 110 acres of Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill remain unexplored — in an archaeological sense at least.
The remaining 20 acres of the park include Civil War archaeological sites.
Frankfort archaeologist Nicole Konkol volunteered her expertise to the city commission and gave a presentation regarding the park during the commission’s regular meeting Monday night.
Konkol is also a member of the city's Architectural Review Board but made it clear she was speaking to the commission as a “friendly neighborhood archaeologist.”
Last month, Commissioner Scott Tippett led a directive to instruct city staff to explore the possibility of adding more of Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill to the National Register of Historic Places.
Last year, the Frankfort City Commission banned bicycles in Leslie Morris Park, which is city property.
The hiking trails at Leslie Morris were originally deemed multiuse trails. Construction on the trails began in October 2018 after the project was approved by the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites board and former City Manager Cindy Steinhauser.
The trails were funded by Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department, Bluegrass Chapter of the KY Mountain Bike Association and Strong Properties. Local Boy Scouts helped complete the project.
In January, Tippett told The State Journal he’s against bicycles ever being allowed at the park.
“In my view, it is a significant historical site for many reasons … (Fort Hill) should be preserved at all costs and protected,” Tippett said then.
While being placed on the National Register of Historic Places doesn’t entirely protect a property, Tippett said it gives the commission the “moral high ground.”
On Monday, Konkol said before the city moves forward with applying to add more of Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill to the National Register of Historic Places, it would be a good idea to make sure the remaining unexcavated 110 acres is explored.
Konkol added that once a site is disturbed the site’s integrity is lost and it is impossible for an archaeologist to properly do a study of the land and any artifacts discovered.
Every layer of soil, including the topsoil, needs to be left undisturbed, according to Konkol.
Konkol proposed several avenues the city could take to explore the remaining acreage and how it could benefit the city, such as an increase in heritage tourism.
One of those options is a conservation easement. The Bluegrass Land Conservancy defines a conservation easement as a voluntary legal agreement between a landowner and a land trust that protects a property’s agricultural viability, natural habit, rural heritage and/or scenic open space in perpetuity.
Konkol also discussed how archaeological sites are protected by state law.
Under the Kentucky Antiquities Act, “no person shall willfully injure, destroy or deface any archaeological site or object of antiquity situated on lands owned or leased by the Commonwealth or any state agency or any political subdivision or municipal corporation of the Commonwealth.”
Anyone who violates that is guilty of a Class D felony.
While it is possible the remaining 110 acres has no archaeological value, Konkol argued no one will know for sure if it’s not properly explored.
After Konkol’s presentation, Commissioner Eric Whisman, who voted in favor of bike trails at the park last summer, said he was initially unsure that Fort Hill needed more excavation, but Konkol’s presentation has convinced him otherwise.
City Solicitor Laura Ross said the city is working on a request for proposals, or RFP, to hire an expert to consult about the process to add more of the park to the national register.
City Manager Keith Parker suggested the commission direct city staff to add to the RFP to include a feasibility study of what all of the city’s options regarding exploring more of the park would cost.
The city commission voted 4-1 to approve the suggested directive. Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge voted no.
