The Frankfort Architectural Review Board voted Tuesday in favor of city staff’s decision to allow the construction of a new parking area on Capital Avenue.
Kathryn R. Dutton-Mitchell and D. Louis Mitchell Jr., of 118 W. Campbell St., filed the appeal in September after Healthcare Advocates of Northern Kentucky Inc. was permitted to construct a parking area in the rear of the lot and extend the driveway in front of the building at 418 Capital Ave. This area includes historic property.
The Mitchells' West Campbell property is adjacent to the Capital Avenue property.
The Mitchells argued the parking additions were not included in the original building permit plans approved by the ARB and the Frankfort Planning Department made the administrative decision to allow the construction.
According to the Mitchells, the planning department did not have the authority to make that decision.
At Tuesday’s meeting, ARB member Nicole Konkol made a motion to support the Mitchells' appeal. The motion failed on a 4-2 vote. Konkol was joined by Irma Johnson in favor of the appeal. Chairman Patti Cross was joined by members Joe Berry, Jennifer Oberlin and Ann Wright in voting to deny the appeal and uphold the decision of city staff.
“I was disappointed and unfortunately not all entirely surprised,” Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell told The State Journal on Wednesday.
She believes two factors played into their appeal being denied.
No. 1, she said it is a rare occurrence for the ARB to be presented with an appeal and she believes it was new territory for the current board.
No. 2, she said she and her husband were unaware that they could appeal at all and the owners of 418 Capital Ave. were able to complete their construction before the appeal could be considered.
Mitchell said she believes the board has done their job right and did do their job correctly at the February board meeting when the original plans for the Capital Avenue property were presented.
At the time, the demolition of the historic rock wall and the construction of a black top parking lot were not included in the plans and the Frankfort Planning Department approved the changes to the plan.
Dutton-Mitchell believes major changes such as that one should go before the ARB again. She also wishes the Frankfort Planning Department had notified her of the February meeting and of the potential changes to the plans.
“My husband and I were so happy to be able to move here and I know there’s so much bad stuff going on in the world but … this makes us sad,” said Dutton-Mitchell.
As part of their appeal, the Mitchells argued the destruction of the rock wall and the construction of the parking lot will lower their property’s value.
“We love Frankfort and this doesn’t taint our view,” Dutton-Mitchell said about the decision.
Cross told The State Journal on Wednesday she was glad the board was able to come to a decision after the vote was delayed twice.
The item was tabled in September with a 5 to 1 vote. Wright was the lone dissenter. At the October meeting, the vote on the appeal ended in a tie. The ARB did not meet in November, so the appeal was tabled again.
“I responded with what I believed was the right decision in my mind,” said Cross, who voted in favor of city staff. “They had the right to do an administrative approval.”
Wright, who also voted against the appeal, said her vote speaks for itself.
“The board cannot review every single detail of every project,” she said, adding city staff had the right to approve changes to the plans.
Dutton-Mitchell said she’s now awaiting a written response from the ARB on its decision. The Mitchells then will have 30 days to file an appeal of the ARB’s decision in Franklin County Circuit Court.
“That is something we’re considering,” Dutton-Mitchell said.
Dutton-Mitchell added she would also like to see changes to the policy to require major construction plan changes to go before the ARB.
Berry, Oberlin, Konkol and Johnson did not respond to requests for comment by press time.