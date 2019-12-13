The Frankfort Architectural Review Board will once again consider an appeal concerning the construction of a new parking area on Capital Avenue at its monthly meeting Tuesday.
The item was tabled in September with a 5 to 1 vote. Member Ann Wright was the lone dissenter. At the October meeting, the vote on the appeal ended in a tie. The ARB did not meet in November, so the appeal was tabled once again.
Kathryn R. Dutton-Mitchell and D. Louis Mitchell Jr., of 118 W. Campbell St., filed the appeal in September after Healthcare Advocates of Northern Kentucky Inc. at 418 Capital Ave. were permitted to construct a parking area in the rear of the lot and extend the driveway in front of the building. This area includes historic property.
The Mitchells argue the parking additions were not included in the original building permit plans approved by the ARB and the Frankfort Planning Department made the administrative decision to allow the construction.
According to the Mitchells, the planning department did not have the authority to make that decision.
ARB Chairman Patti Cross told The State Journal on Friday that the situation is “difficult.” She said it's the first time in a long time the board has faced an appeal.
She hopes the board will come to a decision Tuesday on whether the Frankfort Planning Department’s decision stands.
Cross was going to side with the planning department at the last meeting and plans to so again.
“I haven’t seen anything to change my mind,” she said.
While historic preservation is an aspect of this particular issue, Cross said it is not the primary reason why the city is considering to hire a historic preservation consultant on a case-by-case basis.
“There have been several things over the last year that have come up where having a consultant on hand would have been helpful,” Cross said.
Cross added that Director of Planning and Community Development Eric Cockley and Senior Community Planner Jordan Miller do an excellent job, but they have a heavy workload.
At the last Frankfort City Commission meeting on Dec. 9, ARB member Nicole Konkol spoke and thanked commissioners for considering hiring a consultant on historic preservation.
She also mentioned recent heated community conversations about historic preservation.
“Unfortunately, many of those community conversations took an unnecessarily contentious and divisive path, which is not in the spirit of preservation,” Konkol said. “I believe preservation at its best is about balance. And based on experience, I believe the city's ability to call on a preservation specialist as needed will be a positive move, one that will help minimize confusion about the goals of preservation, and one that will be a benefit to the community and finding the balance is crucial to smart growth and economic development.”
City commission will vote on hiring Palmer Engineering Services for their historic preservation professional services at their Monday meeting.
Other items on the agenda for Tuesday’s ARB meeting include the consideration of allowing Kentucky Knows Coffee at 377 West Broadway, Franklin County Women’s Shelter Inc. at 303 E. Third Street and Jen Williamson on behalf of Margaret Doyle at 507 Marshall Court to construct porches.
The board will also consider allowing Faith Victory Church at 122 E. Broadway modify an entrance to their building, and Broadway Building LLC is requesting to replace the upper story windows at 106 E. Broadway.
Firehouse Investments LLC at 307-309 West Main Street is also requesting to repaint a previously existing sign on the property.
The ARB meets at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the Council Chambers at Frankfort City Hall on West Second Street.