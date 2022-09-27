072622 Humane society aerial

This graph shows the progress made on the new Franklin County Humane Society animal shelter at Companion Place as of the end of May. (Photo submitted)

Ending months of back-and-forth between the City of Frankfort and the Franklin County Humane Society, Monday night the Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to donate $75,000 towards the construction of the access road off Sower Boulevard for the new animal shelter building.

The donation was amended to reflect that the city will vacate responsibility for snow and ice removal or maintenance on the road. Those services cost the city an estimated $12,000 per year. 

Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge was the dissenting vote, expressing her concern that this donation would set a precedent for non-profits that the city could not fiscally handle.  

