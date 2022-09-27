Ending months of back-and-forth between the City of Frankfort and the Franklin County Humane Society, Monday night the Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to donate $75,000 towards the construction of the access road off Sower Boulevard for the new animal shelter building.
The donation was amended to reflect that the city will vacate responsibility for snow and ice removal or maintenance on the road. Those services cost the city an estimated $12,000 per year.
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge was the dissenting vote, expressing her concern that this donation would set a precedent for non-profits that the city could not fiscally handle.
“Where do we draw the line?” she asked humane society board president John Hibbard. “If we look at you differently because you’re giving these services to us for animals, where do we draw the line for non-profits in this community that are supposed to be able to do their own budgeting and raise their own money?”
“We do care. But we are not here to subsidize budgets; we’re here to help those in this community who need services. I don’t think it’s fair to continue to dangle things out there to make it seem like we aren’t good partners, or we don’t care. We do care.”
Prior to the discussion, Sam Marcus, former humane society president, explained that the organization raised more than $4 million in donations for the project during the coronavirus pandemic. He noted that most of those donations came from Frankfort and Franklin County.
“It’s a lot more than just animals,” Marcus continued. “It’s about people. It’s estimated that we serve over 3,000 citizens a year.
“I want you all to visualize the opening of the new shelter. It won’t strike you as too big or too extravagant. But I think you will see just how wonderful it is for Frankfort. And while you are standing there visualizing it, I’d like you to think about the role that each of you played personally in bringing the project to fruition. Are you proud of the role you played? Or do you maybe feel a little awkward?
“My hope is that you will be proud of the role that you played. You’ll feel good about what you’ve done to bring this project to fruition, and you’ll support us tonight.”
Representatives of the humane society board, volunteers and concerned citizens filled the chamber at City Hall as the issue was discussed, with interactions growing in intensity as the 80-minute debate took place prior to the vote.
It was noted by City Manager Laura Hagg that in her discussions with the fiscal court (as the shelter’s services are a shared city-county responsibility) that the county was not interested in making any monetary donations towards the road, as it is going to be located on city property. But the county was not opposed to making in-kind contributions to the shelter in lieu of capital.
Discussions between the humane society and the fiscal court are ongoing.
The first motion of the commissioners was that the city would advance $60,000 to the shelter from budgeted funds allocated for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 ($30,000 for each year), but this was met with objections by both Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen, who said that “advancing from the future could be detrimental in a number of ways, and we should not fool around with what we’re already committed to giving them each year.”
At the height of the discussion, City Solicitor Laura Ross pointed out that she had not been in contact with the humane society’s legal counsel on any advances on future funding and the legality of that kind of arrangement.
Under the contract with the city, the shelter’s funding is placed under a line item for “animal services,” and the question was raised by both parties about the legality of channeling funds earmarked for that purpose towards the cost of the road, as it doesn’t qualify as a service.
Hibbard informed the board that after reviewing previous years’ budgets, the shelter provides the city with between $240,000 and $260,000 in services each year.
One of the primary points of contention during the discussion was the definition of public roadways versus private drives, and what the city ordinances regarding each roadway dictate, with Hibbard remarking, “We are not a developer, and we aren’t going to get our money back for this road. At the end of the day, it’s your road. It was the road you required to be built by your standards, and it was built first.
“That is one question I have been asked by many citizens in Frankfort and Franklin County is ‘why don’t you just build the shelter and have a gravel road?,’ and that’s because we were required to build the road first.”
Mayor Layne Wilkerson informed the assembled attendees that when the Board of Commissioners was polled as to where they wanted to spend excess one-time funds the city accumulated, “no one said the humane society.”
“We offer all sorts of services in the county. It is not just going out and picking up stray animals and animals that have bitten people. We are much more than that,” Hibbard responded.
He presented a copy of the city’s animal ordinances, remarking that the city has much more to enforce than the county, and therefore requires more of the shelter’s focus.
“We are here to try and help everybody. We didn’t want this to be ‘all or nothing.’”
Questions were raised about the $1 million the city allocated for the new shelter, and, according to Marcus, “To make it clear, the resolution that was passed by you and the previous Board of Commissioners stated explicitly that the $1 million was for the facility. Not the project, but the facility.”
Extra site expenses were also noted as an unexpected cost the society had to pay out of previous funding.
Tensions rose during the discussions, and ultimately Wilkerson called for a vote just before 6:30 p.m., resulting in the city’s decision to allocate $75,000 of their one-time usage fund towards the new road.
The mayor then called a five-minute recess, after which they continued the agenda, including approving the purchase of new heavy-duty trucks and heavy equipment for the Sewer Department, new police interceptor vehicles, as well as a new virtual reality training system for the FPD.
The board also approved a change in schedule for the “cleanup week” program for Solid Waste. Under the new schedule, which will be adopted next year, there will be three “cleanup weeks” (one after the holidays, one in the spring, and one in the fall) that will save the city money on overtime and vehicle wear and puts the onus on property owners to schedule bulk pick-ups (ranging from $50 to $100 based on containerization) for large-scale solid waste situations.
It was also discussed that the city may begin a dumpster permit program, further easing the burden on Solid Waste workers.
The Capital City Museum was also approved to proceed with the moving of their archives and collections not on display from facilities on Broadway and Bridge streets to a consolidated facility shared with The State Journal on Wilkinson Boulevard. The previous facilities were deemed unsuitable to continue storage of these items, as they were exposed to high levels of humidity, and were at risk of permanent damage from mold and water.
“We hope that with this new facility, we can consolidate our collection, and maintain it in a respectful and appropriate way,” said Museum Supervisor Ellie Hasken-Wagner. “Previous storage and movement led to many framed pieces in our collection being severely damaged, and the less we can move these items in storage, the better.”
