Area Boy Scouts took a trip back in time Monday to meet Abraham Lincoln at the Capitol.

More than 100 people filled the rotunda for the event after they marched down Capital Avenue to the Capitol in celebration of the upcoming Presidents Day and Lincoln's Birthday.

"It gives (the Boy Scouts) a history of what it was like back then," Randy Means, assistant scoutmaster of Troop 269 and cub master of Pack 269, said.

