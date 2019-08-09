Lane closures and delays are possible on several area roads in the coming week.
On Louisville Road (U.S. 60) at the intersection of U.S. 460 and U.S. 421, workers will be replacing overhead signage Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists will be directed through the work zone by flaggers.
Painting of the bridge and beam on the Louisville Road bridge over Lafayette Drive could create lane closures and delays on weekdays.
On Versailles Road, maintenance workers will be painting the Interstate 64 overpass, and closures and delays may be possible from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
A cross-drain replacement has forced the total closure of Cardwell Lane between Highlands Drive and Leathers Lane. Motorists should detour the area via U.S. 60 or C. Michael Davenport Boulevard.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet workers will also be working on the bridge deck overlay on the Kentucky River bridges on I-64 starting next Friday at 7 p.m. Work is scheduled to conclude by Aug. 19 at 5 a.m.