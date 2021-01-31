013121 Winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a winter weather advisory for Franklin and surrounding counties from 8 p.m. Sunday through 1 p.m. Monday.

Rain is expected to transition to snow Sunday night as cooler air filters in behind a cold front.

The NWS forecast calls for rain changing to snow between 9-11 p.m. with snow showers likely after midnight and an overnight low temperature near 30. The chance of precipitation is 90% with less than an inch of snow possible.

In addition to minor snow accumulations by Monday morning, hazardous travel conditions will likely be present for portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky,” NWS said in a winter weather statement.’

For Kentucky road conditions, visit http://www.goky.ky.gov

Snow showers will continue Monday morning before cloudy skies prevail. Snow accumulation will be less than half an inch with a high of 34 and an overnight low of 24.

Chilly temperatures will stick around Tuesday with a high of 36 and sunny skies expected.

