Following an afternoon high of 63, temperatures are expected to plummet tonight as a strong cold front, which may put down a coating of snow, moves through the area.
After 4 p.m. today, rain is expected and it could mix with snow, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville, which has issued a winter weather advisory for Franklin and surrounding counties from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
A total of about an inch of snow accumulation is possible. Due to the warmer ground temperatures, it may take longer for snow to accumulate on road surfaces, however, the NWS warns that after the precipitation ends the moisture on roadways may refreeze.
In addition to frozen precipitation, temperatures will drop sharply throughout the day with an overnight low around 20. Winds will kick up out of the northwest from 13-16 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph.
A chance of flurries is possible before 1 p.m. Tuesday before skies gradually become mostly sunny. Windy conditions will continue with northwest winds between 11-14 mph and gusts up to 24 mph. With a high temperature below freezing at 30, wind chill values could be as low as 7.
A frigid night is also on tap Tuesday. The overnight low will drop to 13 under clear skies.
Temperatures will rebound Wednesday with a high near 38 under increasing cloudy skies. The low Wednesday night is predicted to be around 27.
Sunny skies will return Thursday with a high near 47.