The Farmdale Water District lifted 18 areas from a boil water advisory that was issued almost two weeks ago.
The areas off the advisory as of Monday are:
- Green Wilson Road
- Fawn Drive
- Deerland Drive
- Briarwood Subdivision
- Farmdale Subdivision
- Jones Lane
- Twin Oaks
- Lawrenceburg Road
- Erin Way
- Evergreen Road
- Lawrence Street
- Edgewood Subdivision
- Cardwell Lane
- Coolbrook Subdivison
- Evergreen Estates
- Meadowbrook Drive
- Schofield Lane
- Adams Lane
- Easy Street
- Michael Boulevard
Twelve other areas were removed from the advisory Friday and about 16 areas were removed last Monday. The entire water district was placed on a boil water advisory on Sept. 11 due to fluctuating chlorine levels.
Updates about the advisory have been posted on FWD's website, farmdalewaterdistrict.com, and the Ready Frankfort app, which is monitored by the Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Office.