Sen. Mitch McConnell congratulated U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Kentucky Norman Arflack on his retirement recently.
Arflack, of Frankfort, spent decades protecting and serving the people of Kentucky.
"Marshal Arflack began his career in the Kentucky National Guard, achieving the rank of Brigadier General after nearly 40 years of service, and performed concurrent duties with the Kentucky State Police for well over two decades," McConnell stated.
He was nominated by President Donald Trump and approved by the U.S. Senate in March 2018. Arflack had served as commissioner of the state Department of Veteran Affairs since April 2016. Gov. Matt Bevin appointed Brig. Gen. Benjamin F. Adams III to succeed Arflack as commissioner.
Arflack served 38 years in the Kentucky National Guard, retiring as a brigadier general, and was deputy adjutant general of the Kentucky National Guard under former Govs. Paul Patton and Ernie Fletcher. He was also Justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary for Fletcher and spent a year as commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Concurrent with his National Guard service, Arflack spent 23 years with Kentucky State Police.
"Armed with a depth of experience in law enforcement, Norman was well-equipped to enter into the role of U.S. Marshal in 2018 and has served with distinction for the past four years. I thank Marshal Arflack for his service to the Commonwealth and wish him well in his future pursuits."
Arflack holds a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement from Eastern Kentucky University and earned a master’s degree from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania. He and his wife, Cindy, have three children.
