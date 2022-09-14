Sen. Mitch McConnell congratulated U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Kentucky Norman Arflack on his retirement recently.

Arflack, of Frankfort, spent decades protecting and serving the people of Kentucky.

Arflack assumes U.S. marshal’s post

Norman Arflack

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription