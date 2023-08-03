Armand Guerrero crop.jpg

Armand Guerrero

Boy Scout Troop 281 hosted an Eagle ceremony for Armand Guerrero at the Church of the Ascension on July 29. Armand became the troop's 150th Eagle Scout.

Guerrero earned 41 merit badges and received two bronze palms, a gold palm and a silver palm. He served in positions as patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and troop scribe.

Armand Guerrero.jpeg

Armand Guerrero

