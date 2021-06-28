Animal composting facility saving thousands of dollars

A Franklin County Road Department worker dumping mulch in 2016. (Photo submitted)

$2,600 is the amount that Franklin County full-time public safety workers could receive if a recommendation by the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is approved by the Fiscal Court on Wednesday.

The ARPA committee, on which Judge-Executive Huston Wells along with Magistrates Lambert Moore and Marti Booth sit, approved the amount for public safety workers at the committee’s meeting last Wednesday.

“It is a way to say thank you, and I’m proud of all our employees,” Wells said. “They had to endure all the headaches and issues that came up. We couldn’t count all the issues that came up on our hands and our feet.”

Per Human Resources Director Betty Jo Readnower, those receiving the “premium pay,” which is one of five general categories of federally approved ways to spend the money, have to have worked at the county from July 1, 2020  to Dec. 31, 2020, and still be an employee, and did not telework during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To those eligible under those criteria, the amounts break down as follows:

  • Full-time public safety worker: $2,600

  • Part-time public safety worker : $1,300

  • Full-time non-public safety worker: $1,300

  • Part-time non-public safety worker: $650

The estimated total cost to provide the pay for approximately 200 employees, including benefits, is $500,000 per an agenda item for the upcoming Fiscal Court meeting. The lion’s share of the money went to the fire department, the sheriff’s office and the employees at the Franklin County Regional Jail.

“The total is about what we thought it would be,” Booth said. “… It’s definitely worth it.”

Other eligible ARPA costs include addressing public health and economic impacts from the pandemic as well as infrastructure.

The initial other amounts allocated — though Treasurer Susan Laurenson stressed that they were just placeholder amounts at this point — were $1.5 to the City of Frankfort to cover the cost of work for a pump station that would help service the Farmdale Sanitation District; $1 million for broadband expansion in the county; a $500,000 contribution to the county’s water districts.

The major infrastructure discussion held on Wednesday related to the county’s involvement in the extension of city sewer service to the Farmdale Sanitation District and greater U.S. 127 area in the Southwestern quadrant of Franklin County.

That work would allow the long-struggling Farmdale Sanitation District to connect to the city sewer system, eliminating the need for six old wastewater treatment plants and direct all wastewater to a centralized city pump station near Twilight Trail. The project would also make other nearby tracts of land more easily developable.

The county also requested $11.2 million from the federal government through U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky. 

County Grants Writer Ann Northcutt said that the county’s meetings with Barr’s office regarding the request have been good, but that the indications thus far have been that the county would get less than half of what it requested through that funding stream.

She said that the allocation amount could be known around the beginning of the federal fiscal year on Oct. 1, or potentially earlier.

Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt said that the firm HMB Engineering was about 30% done with the design process for the project since the Farmdale Sanitation District Board had already authorized them to move forward.

County staff also noted that a Request for Proposals (RFP) had been put out to perform a study on the county’s broadband access and capacity, and that two bids had been received and were being studied.

