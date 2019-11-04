The Frankfort Arts Alliance Open Studio Event was Saturday in downtown Frankfort. The free event featured artists and fine crafts people of all mediums as they opened their studios to the community for exhibits, talks, demonstrations and performances.
Artists filled the Old Good Shepherd Catholic School building on Wapping Street, and those with studios downtown and in the McClure Building invited to public in to view their art and demonstrations.
For more information and for upcoming events follow the Frankfort Arts Alliance on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Frankfortartsallianc or contact the alliance at FrankfortArtsAlliance@mail.com.