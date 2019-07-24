A local art gallery will celebrate its history with a series of art exhibitions and an artist reception at the end of this week.
The Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery opened its 15th Anniversary Invitational Painting Exhibition earlier this week at the Kentucky Employees Credit Union on Moore Drive. A Friday artists' reception will be from 5-7 p.m., but the exhibition will be on display until Sept. 20.
This month is the 15th anniversary of the Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery, and to celebrate the occasion, the gallery will have a series of shows in the next year. The series will start with the exhibition this Friday.
Larry Moore is the curator of the gallery, which was renamed in honor of his late wife, who passed away in 2010. The gallery was originally named the Broadstone Gallery at KECU and was started by Moore to bring art into the community.
The gallery at KECU attracts people who might walk into the building to take care of business but also get to see work by regional artists. The gallery has also helped artists, as some have had their first solo show on display at the gallery or their work had sold from the gallery.
"I was pleasantly surprised at the reception to the gallery," Moore said.
Since it first opened, the Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery has had more than 75 exhibitions from 50 professional artists and hundreds of student artists.
After the painting exhibition, Moore plans to have a photo, printmaking and mixed media show, but the dates are not finalized. All artists have a Kentucky connection and have been previously on display at the gallery, he said.
Betty Beshoar, one of the artists who is featured in the exhibition, said she's had her work on display at the gallery on three occasions. She said the featured art, both by local artists and out-of-town artists, has a variety of styles, from abstract to real. A benefit of the gallery is that it allows people to see original artworks.
"It's a wonderful gem in our community," Beshoar said.
President and CEO of KECU John Graham said he has worked at KECU since the gallery was first installed. Since then, just by looking at the art that has been featured in the gallery and getting to know Moore, he has learned more about different types of art.
KECU has continuously tried to support local arts, Graham said. In addition to the gallery inside the building, KECU currently has a few sculptures from Josephine Sculpture Park around the building.
"The focus was to always have good, quality art," Graham said. "Frankfort has a lot of outstanding artists, and so we've tried to display their work. "
The artists in the 15th Anniversary Invitational Painting Exhibition are:
- Tona Barkley
- Betty Beshoar
- Karen Carey
- Marta Dorton
- Kathleen Esser
- Sarah Heller
- Bill Macintire
- Staci McKnight Maney
- Robert McWilliams
- Karen Mitchell
- Susan Moore
- Stephanie Potter
- Melanie Sunbeam Smith
- Keiko Stumbo
- Richard Taylor