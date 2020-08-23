082520_Mural_hb_web-1.jpg

Artist Cecilia Lueza has begun the installation of her mural “Wanderlust” on the side of Nitro of Frankfort facing Lewis Street. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

The mural is bright and geometric and will feature birds that can be found in Kentucky. 

082520_Mural_hb_web-2.jpg

A rendering of “Wanderlust” is on display in Nitro of Frankfort facing Lewis Street. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Nitro owner Sherrie Goebel said she chose Lueza to paint the mural because she loves her use of color.

"I feel like our shop is full of color and I wanted it to reflect what I felt like people would see inside the building,” Goebel said last fall.

Lueza, an Argentine-born artist, has been professionally creating murals and three-dimensional  pieces for more than 20 years. She lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, with her husband, Rick Munne, and their daughter, Constanza. 

“Wanderlust” is one of the murals selected by the Franklin County Arts Council, or FrankArts, for its Arts Downtown project, sponsored Richard and Anna Marie Rosen, and in partnership with Josephine Sculpture Park.

Suzanne Fernandez Gray, president of the Franklin County Arts Council, said beginning in September artist Jimmy Joe Jenkins, of Fort Worth, Texas, will begin installing four more murals in downtown Frankfort. 

The murals will be on the Grand Theatre, either side of Rick’s White Light Diner and 101 St. Clair — the building at the end of the Singing Bridge.

The piece over the box office at the Grand is going to be a tribute playwright and director of theater and film George C. Wolfe, a Frankfort native, and feature a reference to Jelly Roll Morton, the subject of Wolfe’s award winning play “Jelly’s Last Jam.”
 
On the picnic table side of Rick’s White Light Diner will be a mural that looks like the back door of the diner leads into the bayou.
 
On the Second Street side will be a vintage image of a man waiting at a train station with bags tagged for Frankfort.
 
The mural at 101 St. Clair St. will be called “World on a String” and will feature a flying bird holding a globe by a string.
 
"This project has been a real pleasure to work on for so many reasons," Gray said. "As is evident from the work, these are artists working at the top of their field and I couldn’t be happier about the quality of the work.
 
"Our hope has long been to support the merchants in downtown and I think these do that. When the word gets out, I expect people from all over the region will come downtown specifically to see the art work.
 
"At a time when the world is a pretty gloomy place, these murals are a bright spot that everyone can enjoy."

