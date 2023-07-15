071523_PorchProject01_submitted.jpg

Josephine Sculpture Park visitors engage in conversation on Heather Hart’s "Porch Project: Take it to the Bridge." (Photo submitted)

A new sculpture has emerged from the landscape of Josephine Sculpture Park (JSP.) At first glance it might seem at home in your own backyard.

Heather Hart’s Porch Projects take a familiar and inviting space and transform it into a stylized meeting ground, a platform for community interaction and change. Mollie Rabiner, JSP park manager, helped coordinate the installation of this new sculpture.

Heather Hart’s "Porch Project: Take it to the Bridge" design is based on principles of sacred geometry. (Photo submitted)
Lexington Philharmonic musicians perform on Heather Hart’s "Porch Project: Take it to the Bridge" during the 2022 Symphonic Stroll event at Josephine Sculpture Park. (Photo submitted)

