The Capital Gallery of Contemporary Art has three exhibits for art lovers.
Owner Ellen Glasgow is featuring her collection of monoprints or “chine colle” from her European adventures.
“After many years of travel to France and Italy it occurred to me that all the ephemera gathered along the way would be most useful in making a series of monoprints or ‘chine colle,’ which actually means glued paper,” she said.
The collection, which was printed in 2006, remained hidden in a drawer for more than 10 years.
“Since we are precluded from easy travel these days it seemed the best time to bring these memories into the light was now,” Glasgow added.
Also on exhibit is Wayne Ferguson’s political and folk artworks in clay, which have long been a statement about the world we live in.
Ferguson, whose studio and home are in Louisville, has been associated with the gallery since its start in 1983.
“His wit and satire are sharp and a comedy of our daily lives,” Glasgow explained. “Superbly crafted — each piece is formed and decorated and fired by hand.”
Keiko Stumbo is a Frankfort artist originally from Japan. She came to the U.S. 30 years ago and has spent the last 23 years in Kentucky.
“Her oil paintings are rooted in the landscape and sentiments derived from it,” Glasgow said.
Capital Gallery of Contemporary Art is located at 314 Lewis St. and is open daily.
For more information, call 502-223-2649.
