With the Nov. 3 general election approaching, The State Journal has resumed asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.

City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.

This week’s question: Given the city's latest released plan, do you support Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to fund public infrastructure for Parcels B and C and other downtown development? Do you support the developments themselves? Why or why not?

The following city commission candidates responded:

Harry Carver

Harry Carver

I support the creation of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district for the area that has been proposed downtown covering Parcels B and C as well as the area around the old Broadway warehouse.
 
TIF is a mechanism that allows a community to pay for public improvements to support private investment using future tax revenue (both state and local) that result from the development. Without TIF, this development is not likely to happen.

We must be responsible and ensure that the infrastructure expenditures incurred are matched with sufficient revenue to support the debt service. That is why there is a process to follow, and the upcoming public hearing is part of that process.

We must do the appropriate due diligence and move forward — this is too important an opportunity for Frankfort to miss.

Anna Marie Rosen 

Anna Marie Rosen

The City of Frankfort will benefit from the development of Parcels B and C by the fact that the proposed plan will bring over 200 housing units, retail business and convention facilities to the center of the city, creating a walkable community for residents and visitors to enjoy.  Limited existing housing choices, the lack of a downtown grocery store, minimal shopping and loss of the Convention Center are a serious problem for the economics of Frankfort.

By utilizing Tax Increment Financing (TIF) the city has an opportunity to initiate a full plan that will include basic infrastructure needs; streets and sidewalks, lighting and parking structures. TIF will give the community the benefit of paying for these infrastructure costs as the economic benefits from more activity in downtown is realized. 

The TIF consultant to the city and county will explain the amount needed from the generated taxes to cover these costs. The tax income promised to the developer will be a percentage of newly generated taxes, excluding the tax percentage for schools, over an agreed on number of years. 

It will be important to observe projects by the same development and construction companies in Lexington and Paducah. This is an intricate system that needs careful review for success.

Diane Strong (Photo by Hannah Brown)

Diane Strong

With only 200 words to work with, I’m going to be as straightforward as possible. We. Need. This. Development.
 
Frankfort hired City Visions to create our Downtown Master Plan with countless hours of citizen input. What they created was an amazing vision for our city.
 
When the city made a request for proposals to develop Parcels B and C downtown, we received exactly one bid. That means there was only one developer willing to invest their time and money ($87 million) in Frankfort. We could have gotten 15 proposals that don’t come close to our city vision, but instead we got one that fulfills it generously. 
 
The plan includes reimagining of Capital Plaza Hotel, a convention/meeting space, a new YMCA, restaurant and retail space, a parking garage, and much-needed residential units. Those units will bring over 200 more families who work, pay taxes and spend their money downtown.
 
The TIF is a no-brainer. No one loses. New tax revenue is reinvested into the development, which increases overall value. Local government and schools still receive tax revenue throughout the process, which increases as the development increases in value.
 
Ultimately, everyone will benefit from increased taxes, which will be put back into our community and increase quality of life for Frankfort.
Kyle Thompson

Kyle Thompson

I do support Tax Increment Financing to fund public infrastructure for Parcels B and C. However, I do not believe the state will agree with the previous assessments regarding return of investment over the next 20 years, which will dramatically impact the amount of money the TIF will actually bring in.

In Paducah, for example, they received just 2% of the anticipated investment necessary for their project to revitalize their downtown area. I believe Frankfort will be in a similar position and will not be granted the full funding for the project as currently laid out.

The reason this will occur is because the state must see a return of investment and I simply do not see the state recapturing the numbers that are currently being proposed to the city commission. In the end, I am afraid the development may never occur due to this reality.

Leesa Unger

Leesa Unger

As your city commissioner, I hope to assist in the development of Parcels B and C. Yes, I support the city applying for a TIF as I want to see our downtown continue to grow, but I believe that there are other projects that could help our future development as well. This could have a significant economic impact on our city.

I plan to stay educated on the TIF development moving forward and hope that our community does as well. I am also keeping a close eye on the Paducah TIF project since they are going through a similar situation to ours.

There is a TIF public hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. Those interested in making public comments must register prior to 2 p.m. Wednesday by contacting Blair Hecker at 502-352-2180 or bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov

Katrisha Waldridge

Katrisha Waldridge

I do support the TIF. We (immediate past city manager) want to position our city for increased funding by expanding the TIF boundary that could in turn save local taxpayers millions.

Our community needs the best development that supports an economically sound future for our city. In doing our part with public infrastructure, we secure a more progressive development that will increase downtown living, embrace revitalization of historic buildings, provide a job center in a low income/opportunity zone and provide a centralized hub that will draw people to Frankfort while our community embraces increases on all levels.

I support both developments that are part of the new TIF district. However, in order to support each individual development I would need to see a complete financial breakdown of where assistance is needed, and the Parcels B and C developer would need to supply more financial proof before I could vote for more assistance: extend Washington Street and help with parking garage.

Eric Whisman

Eric Whisman

When the state demolished the Capital Plaza and the existing infrastructure, they created a need for improvements which the city must provide like sewers, streets and sidewalks. The proposed development plan calls for constructing these features established in our Downtown Master Plan, like rebuilding Washington Street and a public parking garage to serve the hotel, apartments, businesses, new YMCA and all of downtown.

The future taxable revenues generated by the development will then pay for these improvements, constructed by the developer for the community. Only a portion of those new property and employment taxes within the defined boundary will be used, and will not affect taxes anywhere else in the city.

Since this land was exempted from property tax for over a half century and currently produces no taxes for the city, we stand to gain a great deal. The TIF is a critical component to make this development viable, and I fully support the project and the TIF for these and other improvements as long as they are for the public's use and generate greater investment.

We have been given few options but a great opportunity, and the proposed developments will be transformational for Frankfort. I’m excited for our future!  

Candidate Kelly May did not respond.

