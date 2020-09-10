With the Nov. 3 general election approaching, The State Journal has resumed asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: Given the city's latest released plan, do you support Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to fund public infrastructure for Parcels B and C and other downtown development? Do you support the developments themselves? Why or why not?
The following city commission candidates responded:
Harry Carver
We must be responsible and ensure that the infrastructure expenditures incurred are matched with sufficient revenue to support the debt service. That is why there is a process to follow, and the upcoming public hearing is part of that process.
We must do the appropriate due diligence and move forward — this is too important an opportunity for Frankfort to miss.
Anna Marie Rosen
The City of Frankfort will benefit from the development of Parcels B and C by the fact that the proposed plan will bring over 200 housing units, retail business and convention facilities to the center of the city, creating a walkable community for residents and visitors to enjoy. Limited existing housing choices, the lack of a downtown grocery store, minimal shopping and loss of the Convention Center are a serious problem for the economics of Frankfort.
By utilizing Tax Increment Financing (TIF) the city has an opportunity to initiate a full plan that will include basic infrastructure needs; streets and sidewalks, lighting and parking structures. TIF will give the community the benefit of paying for these infrastructure costs as the economic benefits from more activity in downtown is realized.
The TIF consultant to the city and county will explain the amount needed from the generated taxes to cover these costs. The tax income promised to the developer will be a percentage of newly generated taxes, excluding the tax percentage for schools, over an agreed on number of years.
It will be important to observe projects by the same development and construction companies in Lexington and Paducah. This is an intricate system that needs careful review for success.
Diane Strong
Kyle Thompson
I do support Tax Increment Financing to fund public infrastructure for Parcels B and C. However, I do not believe the state will agree with the previous assessments regarding return of investment over the next 20 years, which will dramatically impact the amount of money the TIF will actually bring in.
In Paducah, for example, they received just 2% of the anticipated investment necessary for their project to revitalize their downtown area. I believe Frankfort will be in a similar position and will not be granted the full funding for the project as currently laid out.
The reason this will occur is because the state must see a return of investment and I simply do not see the state recapturing the numbers that are currently being proposed to the city commission. In the end, I am afraid the development may never occur due to this reality.
Leesa Unger
As your city commissioner, I hope to assist in the development of Parcels B and C. Yes, I support the city applying for a TIF as I want to see our downtown continue to grow, but I believe that there are other projects that could help our future development as well. This could have a significant economic impact on our city.
I plan to stay educated on the TIF development moving forward and hope that our community does as well. I am also keeping a close eye on the Paducah TIF project since they are going through a similar situation to ours.
There is a TIF public hearing scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. Those interested in making public comments must register prior to 2 p.m. Wednesday by contacting Blair Hecker at 502-352-2180 or bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov.
Katrisha Waldridge
I do support the TIF. We (immediate past city manager) want to position our city for increased funding by expanding the TIF boundary that could in turn save local taxpayers millions.
Our community needs the best development that supports an economically sound future for our city. In doing our part with public infrastructure, we secure a more progressive development that will increase downtown living, embrace revitalization of historic buildings, provide a job center in a low income/opportunity zone and provide a centralized hub that will draw people to Frankfort while our community embraces increases on all levels.
I support both developments that are part of the new TIF district. However, in order to support each individual development I would need to see a complete financial breakdown of where assistance is needed, and the Parcels B and C developer would need to supply more financial proof before I could vote for more assistance: extend Washington Street and help with parking garage.
Eric Whisman
When the state demolished the Capital Plaza and the existing infrastructure, they created a need for improvements which the city must provide like sewers, streets and sidewalks. The proposed development plan calls for constructing these features established in our Downtown Master Plan, like rebuilding Washington Street and a public parking garage to serve the hotel, apartments, businesses, new YMCA and all of downtown.
The future taxable revenues generated by the development will then pay for these improvements, constructed by the developer for the community. Only a portion of those new property and employment taxes within the defined boundary will be used, and will not affect taxes anywhere else in the city.
Since this land was exempted from property tax for over a half century and currently produces no taxes for the city, we stand to gain a great deal. The TIF is a critical component to make this development viable, and I fully support the project and the TIF for these and other improvements as long as they are for the public's use and generate greater investment.
We have been given few options but a great opportunity, and the proposed developments will be transformational for Frankfort. I’m excited for our future!
Candidate Kelly May did not respond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.