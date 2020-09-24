With the Nov. 3 general election approaching, The State Journal has resumed asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
This week’s question: Name one recent city decision or action that you disagree with. Be specific and explain your answer.
Leesa Unger
Some of our elected leaders' actions, including the firing of our city manager and spending of taxpayer money, is questionable during a pandemic. We need to be practical in decisions and diligent with funds. I will bring practicality in my decision-making and be a city commissioner that you can be proud of.
One action of the current commission I have disagreed with was their attempt to stop future commissions from allowing the use of bicycles on multiuse trails at Leslie Morris Park by pursuing a conservation easement. The entire discussion on this has been blown up and created division in Frankfort — a battle between historians and the mountain bike community. KYMBA (Kentucky Mountain Bike Association) and others who put their time and money into creating trails on Leslie Morris Park are masters at trail building and have worked on other historic properties, including Fort Duffield in West Point, Kentucky. For minimal cost to our parks department, Frankfort had the chance to improve a park for our citizens while also attracting people from outside of Frankfort to come visit.
Once again, we have proven to be too scared of change and progress. Parks with multiuse trails have proven to raise property values and overall health of a community. These are the very things we should be promoting during a pandemic — low cost and high yield.
Eric Whisman
Working with an elected body, each selected for their individual policy ideas to create consensus, is challenging. It requires each member set aside their ego and work to find compromise for the greater good of the community. I’m proud to have found ways to successfully work with the majority of the current commission, but this process means many ideas don’t have futures.
Most frustrating is a common theme that hinders the current commission (who often get lost in minutia): creating programs that help our community grow. One program I believe whose time is long overdue is the establishment of a “Community Venture” group to promote the development of small businesses and entrepreneurship. We lack diversified businesses and need to build those that can serve the needs of our residents, build tourism and attract new families.
In 2016, Frankfort was named the “10th Best City in America for African Americans,” citing our 16.3% African American population, affordable cost of living, university and availability of jobs. We need to establish this focused program to attract minority businesses to establish and grow in Frankfort and maximize upon the assets already in our community.
Maybe the commission will yet support my initiative and help Frankfort reach its potential.
Harry Carver
At first, I thought about the firing of Keith Parker as city manager. This action, with an appalling lack of transparency, has caused the city to lose ground on many fronts, straining staff and undermining public confidence in government.
Then I thought about the Boxcar debacle, because it illustrates problems with the current commission. It is a clear abuse of emergency power; in no way could the hiring of a public relations firm be so urgent that it could not wait for a vote. The lack of transparency about this contract makes citizens rightly suspicious. And haven’t we learned our lesson about elected officials using private emails for public business?
It is fiscally irresponsible, particularly when we have competent staff that is capable of handling the city’s communications with its citizens. Until we have a better handle on how the economics of the coronavirus pandemic will impact the city budget, we should be cautious about additional expenditures.
Perhaps the one collective decision that could be pointed to (if it hadn’t happened under cover of darkness) is that a majority of the current commission decided to operate behind the scenes, abusing public trust and acting in a fiscally irresponsible manner.
Kelly May
Admittedly, I still am unsure how the land at and around Fort Hill and the surround park can be used. What I would like to see is a clear and decisive plan stating what is allowed and what is not allowed according to federal, state and local regulations and not on the basis of opinion.
There is still some muddy water regarding the usage of that land and if a multiuse trail project is/would even be allowed according to local documents discussed recently. I‘ve said before, I think there’s a compromise to this issue, but that is based on what I know right now. I don’t want to see us waste time “beating a dead horse,” but I also want clear guidelines for future development in controversial plots so we don’t waste time debating projects that aren’t even approved for such development.
If we believe our city is in need of a new project, we need to do everything we can to expedite that process so we don’t waste time, taxpayer money and other valuable resources during the process of completion. The channels of communication should always reflect this approach so everything is clear and understood before breaking ground.
Anna Marie Rosen
There are several Frankfort City Commission decisions that concern me, such as plans to place an easement on Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill, thereby permanently limiting recreation options, and excluding bicycles anywhere in the Park; and hiring of Boxcar public relations firm to advise Mayor Bill May on how to present decisions pertaining to the coronavirus and civil unrest. However, my greatest concern is the firing of City Manager Keith Parker “without cause”.
Has the city manager done something so horrible that it can’t be shared with the public? I doubt it. It could be a personality conflict between commission/mayor and Mr. Parker. But the fact that this is the second manager to be strongly encouraged to leave or fired in 18 months likely means that the city manager is guilty of trying to make decisions that benefit the entire city, leading to conflict with the personal agendas of Mayor May and the commissioners.
Setting direction and goals for Frankfort is the role of the commission/mayor. Implementing these objectives and carrying out daily operations is the city manager’s job. The timing of this firing leaves the incoming administration without an experienced city manager, and undermines the pursuit of economic assistance plans for businesses in stress and development of a vision for moving our city forward.
Diane Strong
While I am aware that a city manager serves at the pleasure of the board, his firing was quite reckless. Frankfort is on the cusp of multiple developments that Mr. Parker played an intricate role in, including the revamp of the parks, especially Dolly Graham, the implementation of the TIGER Grant along Second Street and the development of Parcels B and C, to name a few. To upend the fluidity of these projects could cost them their completion and disrupt the future of our city.
I feel strongly that an essential requirement of a city manager is to work well with his or her community entities. Given the outpouring of support letters in response to the possible firing, and the conversations I have had with countless community players since, it is clear to me that he did just that.
According to the International City Manager Association, the average term of a city manager is eight to 12 years, and we average approximately two. It is clear to me that it is not a problem with the city manager but rather a problem with the commission and mayor for which they work.
Kyle Thompson
We are a "city manager" form of government in Frankfort. Unfortunately, due to ego, we have never been able to actually practice that form of government without intervention from the city commission and, more specifically, the mayor. The firing of Keith Parker, a well liked, highly qualified and very good city manager, was a disgraceful act done by a lame-duck commission with very little reasoning or purpose behind it.
With the current undertones coming from the mayor's office regarding his "emergency powers," it is quite obvious that once again ego got in the way of honoring the hierarchy that this city had voted and agreed to support. Over the last 20 years, the city manager in Frankfort has had a career life expectancy of less than three years. No person can get settled in, learn the players and begin making sound decisions for a local government with such a short tenure at their job.
I genuinely hope that the next city manager will be given the grace to do their job, with proper direction from the city commission, to simply handle the daily operations of our local government.
Candidate and incumbent Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge did not respond to this week's question.
