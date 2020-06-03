In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal is asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: The Frankfort Police Department is in the process of implementing body cameras. What are your thoughts on the Frankfort Police Department using body cameras and dash cameras?
The following city commission candidates responded:
Kyle Thompson
It is one of my campaign goals to provide the proper funding for body cameras and dash cameras for each vehicle used by the Frankfort Police Department.
In this day and age, it is of the highest priority to protect each of our citizens as well as our law enforcement personnel from criminal and civil liability. The best way to do that is to record each interaction between the police and the general public and to retain those records for posterity and training purposes.
There should never be a time when our citizens, or law enforcement, should ever be concerned that there is not verifiable proof of the protection of their civil rights at all times through the use of technology and recording equipment. I strongly support the purchase and procurement of body cameras and in-car dash cameras for all of our law enforcement personnel.
Leesa Unger
I support transparency when it comes to our community and government. If body cameras can aid our police, then I will support the implementation of them.
While I will not pretend to know what is best for our officers, I think the more transparent, the more trust within our community, the safer we all are. Frankfort police have been great at moving officers out of cars and on to foot, bike and Segway. Those measures get our officers on the ground in the community interacting with the citizens and the community they protect.
Positive community interaction is important and can always be enhanced. As for how body cameras will be implemented, consistent policies are needed on how and when they are used; again transparency is key. I would expect that body cameras will benefit training and documentation for any reports.
I hope that body cameras are just a small part of what our police department is doing to address systemic issues in our society, community trust, transparency and increasing police accountability.
Eric Whisman
As a current Frankfort city commissioner, last year I voted for our police department to implement body cameras through a grant opportunity that our city was awarded. As technology now easily allows for this addition to our force and given the current climate in our nation, it was an easy decision that I believe will better ensure the safety of our community and our policemen and women.
Nationally we are seeing a trend toward camera recorded technology and I highly suspect that cameras will soon be a federally and state-mandated requirement for all police. As the capital city, I believe it is impressed upon us to be at the forefront in developing innovative and proactive policy. Our location affords us certain opportunities to work with state and federal agencies to develop these programs to the best ability, to better serve our community and help develop best practices for the whole of Kentucky.
Body cameras have already been in limited use in Frankfort for some time, as have dash cameras, and proven to be an asset. The expanded implementation of a camera program department-wide will be a further asset for Frankfort that will provide evidentiary support for the public's safety while holding our staff accountable to the public we serve.
Let’s remember we are all one community, and as a commonwealth we stand together, for divided we fall.
Harry Carver
The use of body and dash cameras has been discussed for some time and I’m glad that the city was able to receive a grant to fund the purchase of body cameras. These cameras should improve the community’s trust and faith in our police, while at the same time improve law enforcement’s effectiveness.
With appropriate policies in place, these cameras are another step forward that helps make Frankfort the safe, comfortable place that we call home.
Anna Marie Rosen
The use of Body Worn Cameras, BWCs and dash cameras will be a positive asset for the community and the Frankfort Police Department. They are increasing in usage all over the United States.
Cameras can be left on continuously or turned on and off, so developing use procedures is important. Guidelines should be created with the input of a task force led by the police department and include advocates of victims and defendants, commission/mayor representation, city attorney, city manager and information technology staff. The task force should receive input from Frankfort citizens. Training for the police force will be critical to overcome concerns about this technology and to help officers to be comfortable with camera use.
Studies have shown that BWCs have the potential to affect officers and community members in important ways. Having electronic recordings available will resolve questions of what has occurred, protecting those involved from unfounded complaints.
Careful planning will be needed to meet electronic storage requirements, and to determine how to utilize the videos through the court system. Follow-up evaluation of BWC use will be vital to determine if the guidelines are reasonable and if the cameras are properly used to benefit the community.
Kelly May
I believe body cameras and dash cameras are an essential tool in officer safety and accountability. We have a lot of work left to do to bridge the gap between the officers serving our community and many of its citizens; we must prioritize this conversation.
Now is the opportunity to listen to the hearts of those most deeply affected by the recent events in our nation, state and own community and make the decision to focus on peaceful resolution. While I will never be able to know what it feels like to grow up a minority in our country, I do know that our community’s foundation must be strong so that we may build upon it. I think we help strengthen that foundation by having a strong law enforcement to citizen relationship and mutual trust. I will support and back any program or legislation that helps achieve that trust and respect.
Diane Strong
The implementation of body and dash cams are an important step in the right direction not only for racial justice, but for accurate documentation of every incident.
Body and dash cameras offer better transparency and accountability. Its consistent use builds confidence in our law enforcement. Footage captured on the cameras can be used as a training tool either to assess officer response or to train other officers in handling situations.
Citizens often comply with officer orders when they know they are being filmed, and I can’t help but assume officers’ actions are also more thought out when they know their actions are being filmed as well.
Having camera footage expedites complaints and lawsuits, and it can be used as corroborating evidence.
None of these benefits can be realized, however, unless all on-duty officers wear them AND the cameras are turned on immediately when officers respond to a police call.
In addition to body cameras, I believe all of our officers should be trained in evidence-based police de-escalation technique training.
My heart goes out to everyone. May we all come away stronger, kinder, more knowledgeable, more tolerant and have a better understanding of each other.
Candidates Tim Childers, Shannon Griffith, Will Prible, Brent Sweger and Katrisha Waldridge did not respond to this week’s question.
