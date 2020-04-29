In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal will ask a weekly question to each Frankfort city commission and mayoral candidate.
City commission candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: What is your assessment of the Architectural Review Board?
The following city commission candidates responded:
Anna Marie Rosen
The Architectural Review Board (ARB) makes important contributions to preserving Frankfort’s historic vitally. They interpret the Comprehensive Plan to approve or reject development proposals in the three historic zones of Frankfort. This includes the scope of the projects and details such as materials used.
But sometimes they go too far, in two respects. First, they are making decisions that go beyond review of the architecture itself. This includes things like traffic flow, landscaping, noise levels and other subjects that rightfully belong to the city Planning and Zoning Department. This has frustrated developers to the point that some will no longer undertake projects in our historic district.
Second, as new materials are developed for use in renovations, the ARB clings to old technology that is sometimes inferior and more expensive.
The statute that defines the role of ARB needs to be revised. Confusing and contradictory language needs to be cleaned up, and ARB’s role needs to be clearly restricted to architectural issues. And language should be added that clearly assigns non-architectural issues to Planning and Zoning or other city departments.
ARB needs to encourage renovation of our historic treasures so they don’t continue to deteriorate to the point of no return.
Diane Strong
When the city joined the Certified Local Government program it was required to create a governing body, which is the reason we have the ARB. While I believe the intentions were good, the program has failed to deliver and has ultimately cost us hundreds of millions in lost opportunities.
The ARB was originally supposed to advise the zoning administration and act in an advisory role; it was never meant to make planning decisions. Because of its current reputation, banks, investors, developers, businesses and homebuyers are hesitant to come to Frankfort. Imagine a one-star Amazon review with thousands of reviews. No amount of five-star reviews is going to bring up the rating.
We need to dissolve the ARB and create a system that protects our historic integrity in a way that has incentives to investors and homeowners. Unless we make changes, we will see more of our precious historic houses lost forever for the lack of anyone willing to save them.
Historic preservation decisions should be made by a full-time city preservationist staff position under Planning and Zoning that is dedicated to both preservation and development. Rules should be written and followed.
A headline that would really get the attention of outside investors would read: “Frankfort dissolves ARB, cites too much negative reputation hindering development.”
Kyle Thompson
It is my opinion that the government should not be a hindrance to businesses and citizens starting businesses during these tough economic times. The purpose of the Architectural Review Board is to protect the historical integrity of our historic areas. However, the placing of unattainable requirements on businesses and community members for the sake of preserving a pre-war fascia on a building that prevents the company from opening in our city and potentially losing that tax base is a double-edged sword.
Like with many other things, there is a balancing test of government purpose of citizen accountability weighed with progress and spurring a hurting economy. As a small business owner, I can tell you Frankfort is not friendly to new business owners. We miss many opportunities for new and expanded businesses in our community. I would hate for the government to simply further be an impediment to economic progress in our city.
Harry Carver
Frankfort’s Architectural Review Board (ARB) was created to “protect the unique physical features in our older neighborhoods.” The city’s planning policy, designed to ensure the character of these neighborhoods, was adopted after a period of significant demolition. Their task had been made somewhat more difficult by — until recently — a longstanding lack of code enforcement in our historic districts.
Having served on the ARB in the past and as a resident and property owner in one of the city’s historic districts, I understand the difficulties that exist for both the board and those who work to maintain and improve their properties. The ARB could apply its guidelines more consistently than it has in the past, eliminate discussion based on taste or personal preference, and look at making the process more collaborative from the start so that it is less likely to become adversarial. Applicants and the community deserve a better understanding of the preservation principles being applied.
Preservation and development should not be mutually exclusive. Preservation of historic structures and neighborhoods can fuel growth while contributing to what makes Frankfort unique.
Tim Childers
You have to have it. Because if you don’t, a homeowner could do something that could destroy the price of your house and your neighborhood. I agree with them. You have to have it.
Candidates Shannon Griffith, Kelly May, Will Prible, Brent Sweger, Leesa Unger, Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman did not respond to this week’s question.
