In the weeks leading up to the June 23 primary election, The State Journal is asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
City commissioner candidates have 200 words to respond and mayoral candidates have 300 words to respond.
This week’s question: What will be your top priorities when vetting nominees for the Frankfort Plant Board?
The following city commission candidates responded:
Diane Strong
The plant board is the most important entity serving Frankfort. Individuals serving the plant board thus have an important responsibility.
While vetting applicants for the board I think choosing individuals well versed and experienced in large capacity water service, electricity and broadband is a given, with a special emphasis on engineering. However, even more important is choosing someone who is capable of handling a multimillion-dollar budget effectively.
The ideal individual would have a master plan that incorporates sustainable and green energy in a practical manner and be able to balance business with return on investment.
We need someone with a large business background, not from state government. A banker and/or a lawyer is always an asset to any board, especially one so dependent on making wise investments.
Brent Sweger
The FPB is an important entity that affects us all through the electric, water and telecom services they provide. Having the right people on the board will define its success.
The folks who serve on the FPB should be intelligent. The issues and decisions are often highly technical and complex.
They should be critical thinkers. Many of the items that the FPB deals with can be addressed in different ways. Board members should be able to understand and weigh the pros, cons and public sentiment before making a decision.
They should be open-minded. Sometimes good ideas come from different sources. For example, they could come from the FPB staff or from an engaged citizen. The nominee should be able to civilly talk through things to help them decide.
They should be informed and engaged. Preparation prior to a board meeting is vital. Reading materials in advance, doing research and talking to experts will help lead them to good outcomes.
The five people who serve must contain all these qualities to get my vote. Otherwise, they will be doing us, the ratepayers, an injustice.
Leesa Unger
My top priorities would include the nominee’s ability to be a problem solver and forward thinker. As we are unsure of the impact that COVID-19 will have on FPB customers' finances for the foreseeable future, we need a nominee who can be proactive and a problem solver for their customers.
In the past, there have been Frankfort Plant Board members who practiced forward-thinking and sought to properly vet contracts, and they received heavy criticism from the community. However, they stood strong in trying to best represent their customers, the citizens of Frankfort, and now it appears their fears are proving very much founded in reality.
Leadership that stands for due diligence of that sort is needed so that we can make educated decisions especially during the uncertain economic times we face. We need leaders who will continue to keep Frankfort moving forward in a financially stable way while providing the best for our community.
Eric Whisman
As city commissioner, I know that our community’s management comes from the hard work of those who serve our town in various roles as these duties are demanding and necessary.
I have been strategic to appoint individuals who are willing to meet the task. People that can work with others, demonstrate an understanding of the position and the people they are to represent. I look for an applicable skill set for each respective board and for a willingness to serve.
I often talk with other board members and staff before an appointment to ensure that I am knowledgeable about the skills necessary for the position. And I continue to work to bring about new appointments for boards to bring about new ideas and perspectives.
The role of FPB board members is important as their decisions regularly impact the lives of our citizens. As an independent board of the city, the FPB board’s role is to make the best decisions for our community without political interference.
Sadly, our recent past has taught us that that isn’t easily accomplished, and so an additional consideration is to appoint citizens who are able to think independently and are not beholden to any elected officials or group. The FPB utility is owned by and responsible to the people of Frankfort, and should always work for the benefit of our citizens with an open and ongoing dialogue.
Thank you to the nearly 90 persons who currently serve our community in an appointed role.
Harry Carver
The Frankfort Plant Board is one of the city’s most important boards and the decisions it makes affect every citizen. State statutes require that board members have not held public office in the past two years and be citizens, taxpayers, voters and users of electric energy and water and are unrelated to elected officials.
Beyond that, serving on the board requires a great deal of time and commitment. Board members must be able to grasp the complex issues of managing three different lines of business (electric, water and cable/telecom) and possess the ability to both work and reason with others.
Board members must be able to think strategically as many of their decisions determine how we are positioned as a community to thrive and grow sensibly. Are we prepared to meet the future infrastructure needs of a digital economy? Will we provide electricity and water in the most cost-effective and environmentally responsible ways possible?
The plant board represents us — the citizens — and should be made up of people who will do the necessary work to understand the issues and make decisions in the best interest of the community without succumbing to internal or external pressures.
Tim Childers
Honesty. Integrity. I would think the biggest factor would be honesty. I think the people of Frankfort have been let down. Like I’ve said before, I’m not going to let stupid issues bog us down. And I think this has bogged us down. I think it makes us look stupid.
We are the capital of Kentucky, and here we are. We make ourselves look stupid. To me, honesty would be the biggest thing and experience. You know, I like to promote within. I think someone who worked there for 20 or 30 years, it should go to them first rather than an outsider.
I can guarantee you that there’s someone there who’s worked their butt off and deserves it. I think the people we have on the board now they’ve got the inside track because they gave a certain political donation. Right now, I think we’ve got just corruption.
Anna Marie Rosen
The Frankfort Plant Board (FPB) is our citizen-owned municipal utility. A five-member board of directors are the voice of ratepayers and direct how the utility operates. The mayor appoints directors who are approved by the city commission.
The qualities directors bring to the board must include an understanding of business management as the FPB budget is $100 million. They need a general understanding of how the water, electric and cable/internet departments function.
A background in math, science or engineering is very helpful. Most importantly, they need the time and willingness to dig into the issues so they can fully understand management proposals, utility industry practices and advancements in utility technology.
FPB staff does an excellent job in day-to-day operations and responding to emergencies. But in the past, FPB management has proposed projects that were rubber-stamped by the directors. In some cases they were not in the ratepayers' best interests.
The construction/finance cost of the $25 million Administration Building that houses only 60 employees seems excessive. And approval of KyMEA contracts for electricity have been far from the lowest cost options.
Future directors must remember their role is to represent the citizens and businesses of Frankfort and make the best decisions for the entire community.
Kelly May
With any board position, we have a duty to put the interest of our citizens first. With that in mind, I will always look for the candidate who has experience in or related to the field their position will focus on.
When it comes to the specifics of vetting nominees for the Frankfort Plant Board, I believe the individual should show a proven track record of progressive thinking, customer service and exceptional problem-solving skills. As an organization who's here to keep a fair and balanced approach to city utilities, these leadership skills are essential.
I would look for someone who is willing to take every step necessary to minimize rate increases of our utilities and not be afraid to ask and address any questions pertaining to existing, projected or past circumstances to the subject. I would also like to see us look towards the future and bring on individuals with extensive knowledge in sustainable and renewable energy as I believe it's not a matter of "if" but "when" we choose to make those investments.
Candidates Shannon Griffith, Will Prible, Kyle Thompson and Katrisha Waldridge did not respond to this week’s question.
