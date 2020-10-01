With the Nov. 3 general election approaching, The State Journal has resumed asking a weekly question to each Frankfort City Commission and mayoral candidate.
This week’s question: What is your position on the Black Lives Matter movement and the future of policing in Frankfort?
Kyle Thompson
I am always in favor of positive progress in the form of social justice. I have a strong belief that 246 years of slavery in our country is not easily overcome by just 255 years of emancipation and less than 60 years of having legalized voting rights to African Americans. Passing laws and flowing words in speeches do not replace the scourge and sin of slavery. Real change occurs with education and societal assimilation of cultures, white and black cultures, together at the same time.
I am profoundly moved by the absolute need of Black lives to matter in our country and world. My chosen career path is in the law. We have plenty of work to do to insure equality in our legal systems. I personally want to be an advocate for the elimination of systemic racism, in any form that still exists. I want my children to live in a world that shuns racism and one that values all human life equally. In my world and in my family, black lives do matter.
As for the future of policing in Frankfort, I am a strong supporter of all law enforcement in our community. Now is not the time for defunding or reallocating funds from law enforcement agencies. We need to guarantee funding for police to have working cameras in all cruisers and body cameras for every member of our police agencies.
Being a supporter of social justice and a strong believer in the men and women who protect us from crime and injury are not mutually exclusive concepts. In fact, good policing helps our entire community, including the lives of African Americans, that are unfortunately more likely to be victims of crime in our city. We all need good officers and quality community helpers.
Leesa Unger
I believe Black Lives Matter and I will continue to say Breonna Taylor’s name until justice is served.
We are currently going through difficult times, which have highlighted systemic racial injustices that remain present in our society. Our system is set up to benefit white citizens, and we must remedy policies and procedures to stop this cycle. I will continue to push our community to question our thoughts on racial inequalities and biases. I believe constant dialogue is essential to growth and increased unity. If you aren’t standing with Black lives then you are on the wrong side of history.
I plan to look at the future of policing in Frankfort by having a discussion on how to reimagine public safety. Are we serving all our citizens equally? We need to strengthen areas of our community in order to address racial discrimination. COVID-19 is continuing to make things harder for our citizens, so we must be diligent with our taxpayer dollars and be prepared to assist our community as situations arise. Funding for additional community services may be needed so we can offer affordable housing and provide essential social services to address homelessness and mental health issues.
Katrisha Waldridge
Black Lives Matter Movement is just that: a “movement." Which way the movement is truly going, well that still must come to fruition. A statement yelled at the top of one’s lungs as a hashtag can be sensitive and truly overshadow the people who live each day as Blacks in America. We must get beyond hashtags, protest, hatred and chaos. We must prepare ourselves, our youth, and those who will stand firm for JUSTICE for ALL, to serve our local cities, state and nation. It’s time for PEOPLE to come together as humans and do away with identifiers that are created to divide and weaken.
Frankfort Police have done a great job engaging our entire community. They have been easy to work with and go above and beyond to keep Frankfort safe. We as a city implemented body cams that they quickly integrated in the daily function of the police department for everyone’s safety and transparency for the community. They continue to stay on top of training across the board to best serve our entire community. Our Chief, who is teaching at KSU and is supportive of diversity and inclusion, is leading with integrity and transparency while recruiting a diverse class. We are on the right track with a great department and supportive families.
Eric Whisman
The Black Lives Matter movement is a needed “fight for freedom, liberation and justice.” Intrinsic American values that for systemic racism and discrimination have been unattainable by significant numbers of Americans.
While I can never fully understand these injustices, my faith proves that we’re are all created the same and the constitution I took an oath to uphold asserts “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." It is my job to listen and hear, challenge my biases, and do all I can for change!
Frankfort’s police department is ahead of many others, but we can grow by installing new policies to make our department an example. I want to hire a social worker and counselor on staff to work with officers and the public; expand existing training targeting racial biases; better define situations where officers should use force and expect ever higher standards. We must work through problems in a transparent way that allow officers to learn and the community to grow as one. Finally, we must change perceptions, using terms like “peace officers” over “the force,” because words inform and lives matter!
Harry Carver
One of the common misconceptions about the Black Lives Matter movement is that supporters of the movement believe that Black lives matter more than others. In fact, the movement is highlighting that Black lives matter as much as others’ lives. And in a society that was founded on white privilege, that fact is not always reflected in policies and systems.
As individuals, we must step away from our upbringing and inherent biases and recognize the institutional racism that exists in our own community and what can we do to eliminate it.
As one of my friends reminded me of something her grandmother used to say: “the way the world looks is very different depending on where you are sitting when you look at it.”
Law enforcement cannot solve societal ills. How do we address such issues as mental illness and substance abuse, so that we reduce the need for police to be involved? And in cases requiring police intervention, they should have appropriately trained assistance.
In addition, it is my hope that Frankfort’s police will continue to move towards a community-oriented approach, with officers getting out of their cars and being accessible and engaged with those they protect and serve.
Kelly May
America is getting the opportunity to correct it’s wrongs and prove the words laid out in our government’s most sacred document actually come to fruition, that we are endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This cuts directly to the heart of systemic racism. These very words were written while slaves were building and working the grounds so many of our constitution’s authors were residing on.
We still have slavery in the form of our for profit prison system that currently houses 0.04% of the total “white or non-hispanics” population compared to 0.14% of the total “Black or African American” population, according to U.S. Census data. We are ignoring the social and economic disparities of our Black population to the point that criminal activity may become the only way to get by.
I believe this is by design and is the definition of systemic and institutional racism. We need to have continued law enforcement education, training, and community involvement to get our wounds healed. I believe our law enforcement leaders are looking forward to contributing to the resolution. Our future is our choice — there is only one.
Anna Marie Rosen
The protesters are justified and I respect them as long as they don’t cross over into rioting and looting. I also think the protesters should not just say “We want Justice." That is too vague. Black and white leadership should be calling for concrete solutions. I can think of a few without much effort, for example:
• Create and implement plans to recruit and retain more minority police officers.
• Equip officers with body cameras, and require activation whenever leaving their car. Failure by an officer to do this results in suspension on the first offense and firing on the second.
• The Catholic Church did a terrible job of policing themselves. I don’t think local police departments can properly police themselves either. Each city should form a citizens committee to review complaints against police officers on a regular schedule. This would identify any bad actors in the police department, find all types of bad behavior, not just racial bias. I suspect that 85% of the cops do a great job, 10% need real remedial training, and 5% need to be fired and possibly prosecuted.
• I’m sure there are plenty of other good ideas, and we should seek public input asking for potential solutions.
Diane Strong
The Black Lives Matter movement was an essential wake-up call to the entire world. It has brought much needed attention to the social inequities, systemic racism and civil injustice of the nation’s Black population. It is time to have the extremely difficult conversations that are going to bring us back together as humans. Until we are willing to speak respectfully and listen wholeheartedly, we will only be yelling at ourselves.
I have spent a great deal of time interviewing people and talking to our police chief to get a better understanding of where we currently are as a community. My research is hopeful. Frankfort is doing well, though we have never been perfect we continue to improve and have been for decades.
I’m especially proud of our police department. Chief Chuck Adams had body cameras in the plan long before this turbulent summer. He has also required de-escalation training for his officers. Going forward he would like to add more race relations training, a social worker, and even officers he can dedicate to the community to create positive relationships with our youth and communities. I strongly support his aspirations. Because all of this costs money, I would support extra funding to our police department.
